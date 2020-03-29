Woman, 95, back home after surviving virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Swiss woman Gertrude Fatton has returned to her home after a week in intensive care with COVID-19. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Woman, 95, back home after surviving virus

By Cecile Mantovani

March 29, 2020

2020-03-29 05:30:45

A 95-year-old Swiss woman is back at home and online with her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren after recovering from a week in intensive care with COVID-19.

Gertrude Fatton told Reuters she had been treated in an isolation room and at one point refused to be intubated to help her breathing.

“Not at my age, don’t intubate me. I have lived my life and I told them ‘Let me go peacefully’.”

After a week of treatment with antibiotics and the malaria medicine chloroquine, she said she was now happy to be back home in the western French-speaking canton of Neuchatel with her cat and her family.

“I hope to get back enough strength to live a bit longer. I have grandchildren, great-grandchildren, I would like to see and hear them. I chat with them over internet, on my iPad.”

Fatton said she had been sick in bed at home in the town of Le Locle for a week before developing breathing problems. An ambulance rushed her to hospital in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

“They took my blood and my blood pressure. They put antibiotics directly in my veins three times a day. It was very difficult but it was ok,” she said.

“I wasn’t afraid of dying, no. Not at my age, 95 after all, it’s time to go. But I didn’t think I was going to die, absolutely not. I was not afraid,” she said.

Fatton, who uses a walker, said she had been healthy all her life, although she took blood pressure medicine and occasional cough syrup for bronchitis.

Her daughter Jacqueline Fatton recalled: “When the doctor called to tell me that the oxygen in her blood was dropping and they had 24 hours to stop it, I was really, really afraid and thought I would lose her that night.

“The next day the doctors said ‘we are going to go for it and try all the medicines that we can’… By the third day, the oxygen was back up and the drugs worked extremely well.

“I could call twice a day with the mobile phone. When I saw that she could speak to me without coughing much, I knew that we had won,” Jacqueline said.

The Swiss death toll from the coronavirus reached 197 people on Friday and the number of cases rose to 12,161, the health ministry said.

Latest sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Agile AFL open to Christmas grand final

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the league must be agile and flexible in its thinking, including the timing and venue for this season's grand final.

soccer

Jets player tests positive for COVID-19

An unnamed Newcastle Jets player has returned a positive test for COVID-19, just days after the A-League was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

Pay deal keeps 18 clubs afloat: AFL boss

A week of tense negotiations between the AFL and the AFLPA has resulted in a new pay deal aimed at ensuring all 18 clubs survive the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Origin talks to follow NRL rescue package

ARLC chairman Peter V'landys is set to present a rescue package to the commission on Monday after making cuts to the NRL head office.

news

health

NSW watching community spread closely

Smaller states have moved to restrict gatherings of more than 10, but NSW is waiting to see if community transfer of the coronavirus accelerates.

sport

tennis

Millman's fears for entire 2020 ATP season

Australian Davis Cup star John Millman doubts the ATP and WTA Tours can resume at all in 2020 due to the extent of the coronavirus pandemic.

world

disease

Global virus cases now more than 600,000

The COVID-19 crisis shows no signs of slowing down, as the total number of cases worldwide has topped more than 600,000.