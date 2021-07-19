FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
A Sydney woman reportedly linked to two restriction-breaching removalists has died from COVID-19. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

disaster (general)

Woman dies of COVID-19 in southwest Sydney

By AAP

July 19, 2021

2021-07-19 16:42:51

A southwest Sydney woman in her 50s has died after contracting COVID-19, becoming the fifth person in NSW to die amid the current outbreak.

The Green Valley woman was reportedly linked to removalists who travelled to central-west NSW while allegedly knowing they were COVID-positive.

Her body was found in her home on Monday morning, and NSW Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

She is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Australia in 10 months and the 61st person to die of COVID-19 in NSW since early 2020.

The twin male removalists linked to the woman, along with two other workers, travelled from West Hoxton in southwest Sydney to Molong in central-west NSW and stopped in Figtree, South Bowenfels and Orange.

Three of the removalists travelled to Molong despite discovering they were COVID-positive en route, NSW Police allege.

Police escorted the men and their vehicles back to Greater Sydney, issuing the trio with court attendance notices for failing to comply with COVID directions.

The twin men linked to the woman were forced to sit in a blue ute outside the Green Valley property on Monday while police conducted investigations inside the house.

Latest news

disease

Fifth death as NSW businesses crash site

A woman in her 50s is the fifth person to die in the latest Sydney coronavirus outbreak as NSW faces unprecedented demand for business financial support.

disaster (general)

Woman dies of COVID-19 in southwest Sydney

A southwest Sydney woman reportedly linked to two restriction-breaching removalists has died, taking NSW's toll for the current COVID-19 outbreak to five.

Australian rules football

Dogs gun Dunkley put in 14-day quarantine

Western Bulldogs AFL midfielder Josh Dunkley has started 14 days of home quarantine after visiting a cafe that was a Tier 1 coronavirus exposure site.

virus diseases

Coalition defends virus support payments

The federal government has defended the level of support for people unable to attend work because of coronavirus lockdowns across Australia.

virus diseases

Vic 'not ready' to end lockdown: Andrews

Victoria's five-day lockdown will be extended due to concerning cases of community transmission of the Delta coronavirus variant at stadiums, schools and pubs.