Woman dies of COVID-19 in southwest Sydney

A southwest Sydney woman in her 50s has died after contracting COVID-19, becoming the fifth person in NSW to die amid the current outbreak.

The Green Valley woman was reportedly linked to removalists who travelled to central-west NSW while allegedly knowing they were COVID-positive.

Her body was found in her home on Monday morning, and NSW Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

She is the youngest person to die of COVID-19 in Australia in 10 months and the 61st person to die of COVID-19 in NSW since early 2020.

The twin male removalists linked to the woman, along with two other workers, travelled from West Hoxton in southwest Sydney to Molong in central-west NSW and stopped in Figtree, South Bowenfels and Orange.

Three of the removalists travelled to Molong despite discovering they were COVID-positive en route, NSW Police allege.

Police escorted the men and their vehicles back to Greater Sydney, issuing the trio with court attendance notices for failing to comply with COVID directions.

The twin men linked to the woman were forced to sit in a blue ute outside the Green Valley property on Monday while police conducted investigations inside the house.