Woman missing amid Qld flood warnings

A woman has disappeared in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain that has prompted flood warnings across Queensland.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing about 11am local time on Wednesday by a man she was walking with near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

The man told police he lost sight of her and it’s not clear whether she got lost, fell or walked out of bushland to nearby roads.

Authorities warn a number of creeks in the area have been flooded by the recent rain and there are fears for Ms Chen’s safety.

There are also grave concerns for a 75-year-old kayaker missing on the swollen Mary River, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, since Sunday.

A search is under way after the man was reported missing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast are dealing with power outages and submerged roads.

There were 19 swift water rescues across the state in the 24 hours to 4am on Thursday, most of them on the Sunshine Coast.

A Mt Coolum nursing home has been evacuated amid concerns about rising floodwaters, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says.

A motorist was treated for minor injuries after their car was washed into floodwaters in the Mooloolah Valley, west of the Sunshine Coast, before midnight on Wednesday.

And a primary school boy who was swept into a river by water on a footpath had to be rescued by his mother on the Gold Coast late on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more intense rainfall to come, which could lead to life-threatening flash flooding, as Brisbane Airport recorded 232mm in about 24 hours to 9am on Thursday.

Parts of Queensland are on flood watch, with warnings for coastal catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Condamine River, downstream of Warwick in southern Queensland.

Warnings are also in place for Myall Creek, near Dalby, and Charleys Creek in Chinchilla.

Large swells from Tropical Cyclone Uesi are expected to pummel beaches south of Fraser Island, with the Gold Coast expecting the heaviest surf on Thursday.

Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beaches, and theme parks have been closed. State schools at Currumbin Valley, Tallebudgera and Warra have been shut, as well as Noosa Pengari Steiner School.

About 2000 customers have been hit by power outages on the Sunshine Coast, Energex reported shortly before 1am on Thursday.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says roads are flooded at various locations, including Doonan, Mount Coolum, Tewantin and Nambour.

Residents in Jandowae on the Western Downs watched the water rise quickly in the town overnight.

“Probably the worst flooding in a long time,” Rob Norman wrote on social media.

In the state’s far north, residents are bracing for heatwave conditions into the mid-40s, with February temperature records expected to tumble.