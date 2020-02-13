Woman missing amid Qld flood warnings

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A woman is missing in the Gold Coast hinterland as more heavy rain is forecast for Queensland. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

flood

Woman missing amid Qld flood warnings

By Nicholas McElroy

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 12:19:01

A woman has disappeared in the Gold Coast hinterland amid heavy rain that has prompted flood warnings across Queensland.

Yang Chen, 26, was reported missing about 11am local time on Wednesday by a man she was walking with near Gorge Falls in the Tallebudgera Valley.

The man told police he lost sight of her and it’s not clear whether she got lost, fell or walked out of bushland to nearby roads.

Authorities warn a number of creeks in the area have been flooded by the recent rain and there are fears for Ms Chen’s safety.

There are also grave concerns for a 75-year-old kayaker missing on the swollen Mary River, in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, since Sunday.

A search is under way after the man was reported missing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast are dealing with power outages and submerged roads.

There were 19 swift water rescues across the state in the 24 hours to 4am on Thursday, most of them on the Sunshine Coast. 

A Mt Coolum nursing home has been evacuated amid concerns about rising floodwaters, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service says. 

A motorist was treated for minor injuries after their car was washed into floodwaters in the Mooloolah Valley, west of the Sunshine Coast, before midnight on Wednesday.

And a primary school boy who was swept into a river by water on a footpath had to be rescued by his mother on the Gold Coast late on Wednesday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of more intense rainfall to come, which could lead to life-threatening flash flooding, as Brisbane Airport recorded 232mm in about 24 hours to 9am on Thursday.

Parts of Queensland are on flood watch, with warnings for coastal catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Condamine River, downstream of Warwick in southern Queensland. 

Warnings are also in place for Myall Creek, near Dalby, and Charleys Creek in Chinchilla.  

Large swells from Tropical Cyclone Uesi are expected to pummel beaches south of Fraser Island, with the Gold Coast expecting the heaviest surf on Thursday.

Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beaches, and theme parks have been closed. State schools at Currumbin Valley, Tallebudgera and Warra have been shut, as well as Noosa Pengari Steiner School. 

About 2000 customers have been hit by power outages on the Sunshine Coast, Energex reported shortly before 1am on Thursday.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads says roads are flooded at various locations, including Doonan, Mount Coolum, Tewantin and Nambour.

Residents in Jandowae on the Western Downs watched the water rise quickly in the town overnight. 

“Probably the worst flooding in a long time,” Rob Norman wrote on social media.

In the state’s far north, residents are bracing for heatwave conditions into the mid-40s, with February temperature records expected to tumble.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

More media charges dropped in Pell case

Prosecutors have dropped more charges against journalists and media outlets relating to reporting on Cardinal George Pell's sex abuse convictions.

company information

Green light for $15bn Vodafone TPG merger

A $15 billion merger between TPG and Vodafone Australia has been given the green light after a Federal Court decision.

politics

Morrison digs in behind Nationals leader

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Michael McCormack has the full support of his Nationals colleagues, despite a group of rebels trying to bring him down.

flood

Woman missing amid Qld flood warnings

A woman is missing in the Gold Coast hinterland, a boy was pulled from floodwaters and a nursing home has been evacuated as Queensland is hit by heavy rain.

politics

Labor leader shrugs off pro-coal breakaway

A pro-coal group of Labor members and senators has blindsided the party's leadership, who only discovered their existence through the media.

news

crime, law and justice

More media charges dropped in Pell case

Prosecutors have dropped more charges against journalists and media outlets relating to reporting on Cardinal George Pell's sex abuse convictions.

sport

golf

Englishwoman sets pace at Aussie Open golf

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the early clubhouse leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths on February 12, as the number of new cases rises to 14,840.