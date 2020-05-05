Women wait decades for rape justice in Vic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A man has lost an appeal against his sentence for raping two Melbourne women in the 1980s. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Women wait decades for rape justice in Vic

By Karen Sweeney

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 13:23:56

A burglar terrorised two women in a Melbourne home in the 1980s, putting a shotgun to their heads as they enjoyed a catch up over coffee.

He made one tie up her friend and then herself. Then he raped her.

DNA linked the attacker, known by the pseudonym Thomas, to the horrific crime in 2010, but the investigation was not re-opened until 2014.

It was another three years before he was charged and only last year he was sentenced to up to seven years and eight months behind bars.

Details of the case were revealed by Victoria’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday, when Thomas’ appeal to be released sooner was rejected.

Thomas was serving time in Queensland when he was caught, and argued the time he spent behind bars after being recommended for parole should count as time served on his new sentence.

The judges disagreed.

Thomas, now 53, was 20 at the time of the attack on the women at Preston in June 1986.

The women, long-time friends, were enjoying coffee together at one of their homes when Thomas burst through the back door armed with a shotgun.

“This is a hold up. Where are the drugs,” he shouted, asking for money and jewellery too.

He pointed the gun in the women’s faces. When one of the women was forced to the ground he repeatedly put the gun to her head.

They begged him not to kill them.

“I’m not the killing type,” he replied.

The women were left terrified by the attack and by having to wait nearly 30 years for their attacker to face justice.

The sentencing judge said it was inexplicable that it took so long for the investigation to be re-opened after Thomas was connected to the DNA.

Thomas has a lengthy criminal history and while evading capture for the aggravated burglary, armed robbery and rape in Preston he was in jail for other crimes from 1991 until 2005.

He was jailed again in Queensland in 2016 for more than 150 offences.

It was argued Thomas was “profoundly remorseful” for his actions, and noted that he had been raped himself from the age of eight.

He stopped using drugs and alcohol in 2005, is raising four children and is soon to begin an engineering degree, the court heard.

But the Victorian appeal judges refused to reduce his sentence.

They found the total sentence of just over seven-and-a-half years was “extremely modest” given the “extraordinarily grave offending”.

Thomas will be eligible for parole in just over three years.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Women wait decades for rape justice in Vic

Two women held up at gunpoint and tied up while one of them was raped were forced to wait 30 years for justice, despite DNA identifying their attacker earlier.

election

Constance confirms tilt at Eden-Monaro

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to run as the Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

politics

One third of food, accommodation jobs lost

A third of food and accommodation workers are out of work, while the treasurer says coronavirus restrictions are wiping $4 billion off the economy each week.

politics

Australia-New Zealand bubble hopes growing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says a trans-Tasman travel bubble will only be created when there is confidence about coronavirus safety.

virus diseases

Tasmania investigates direct NZ flights

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein has raised the prospect of direct flights between the state and New Zealand as part of a proposed trans-Tasman "travel bubble".

news

election

Constance confirms tilt at Eden-Monaro

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance has confirmed he hopes to run as the Liberal candidate for the federal seat of Eden-Monaro.

sport

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.