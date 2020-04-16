Woodside sales revenue plunges over 20%

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Woodside Petroleum recorded sales revenue of $US1.08 billion in the quarter ending on March 31. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

energy and resource

Woodside sales revenue plunges over 20%

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 10:07:56

Woodside Petroleum has posted a more than 20 per cent fall in first-quarter sales revenue, hurt by reduced trading activity and lower unit prices for its oil and natural gas production.

Its average sales prices for its products during the quarter amounted to $US45 per barrels of oil equivalent (boe), more than $US10 weaker than a year earlier.

Oversupply and a slump in gas demand amid restrictions across several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on liquefied natural gas prices over the quarter.

Last month, Woodside slashed its planned spending for fiscal 2020 by about $US2 billion ($A3.2 billion) and deferred key projects to stave off the impact from the pandemic and low oil prices.

The country’s top independent gas producer said its planned investment spending for 2020 would now be between $US1.70 billion and $US1.90 billion.

The final investment decision for the company’s $US11 billion Scarborough project and the Pluto LNG expansion were delayed to 2021 from the initial target of mid-2020, it said in March.

An investment decision on the $US20.5 billion Browse project has also been deferred to an unspecified date, it said.

The company has said these projects are essential in driving its planned 6.0 per cent growth in output every year through 2028.

For 2020, the Perth-based firm stood by its earlier output forecast of between 97 million and 103 million boe.

The company recorded sales revenue of $US1.08 billion for the quarter ended March 31, down from $US1.36 billion a year earlier.

Production for the quarter amounted to 24.2 million boe, up from 21.7 million boe a year earlier.

The production was slightly below a UBS estimate of 24.5 million boe.

Woodside shares were $21.22 before the start of trade on Thursday and more than 62 per cent lower in 2020 against a 18.21 per cent downturn for the wider ASX/200.

Latest sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

rugby union

Rugby hiatus set to extend beyond May 1

Rugby Australia have drafted a number of models for potentially rescheduled domestic and Test matches as they prepare to extend their coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of flights to Aust for NRL

The Warriors still don't know if they will be granted government exemptions to fly to Australia for the NRL, just days before their planned trip.

rugby league

Exclusive NRL rights could boost Nine

The NRL, Nine Network, and Fox Sports will hold crucial crisis talks on Thursday as they attempt to forge ahead with plans to resume the league season in May.

Australian rules football

Adam Simpson warns against AFL coach cull

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has defended the role of AFL coaching panels that face drastic budget cuts in response to the COVID-19 shutdown.

news

emergency planning

No finger pointing from bushfires inquiry

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements says it will deliver practical recommendations ahead of the next bushfire season.

sport

rugby league

State govt expects NRL pitch next week

The NRL is expected to put its pitch to resume its season, and how it will abide by new health guidelines, before the state government next week.

world

virus diseases

EU plans lockdown exit, US cheques arrive

In countries that have eased restrictions, shoppers appear to be staying away from reopened businesses and workers fear their health could be put at risk.