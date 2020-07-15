Woodside takes $6.3b hit, Q4 revenue drops

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Woodside Petroleum will write down $6.3 billion after slashing the value of its oil and gas assets. Image by Kim Christian/AAP PHOTOS

energy and resource

Woodside takes $6.3b hit, Q4 revenue drops

By AAP

July 15, 2020

2020-07-15 11:25:03

Woodside Petroleum has flagged first-half write downs of $US4.37 billion ($A6.27 billion), as it joined global energy majors that have slashed the value of their assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The bulk of the impairment – $US3.92 billion ($A5.63 billion) – is related to writing down the value of its oil and gas properties and exploration assets, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Nearly 80 per cent of the impairment losses on its oil and gas properties were because of the drop in crude prices but it also factored in longer term demand uncertainty and an increased risk of higher carbon pricing.

Woodside joins BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in announcing write-downs and impairments on their assets as the slump in fuel demand has led to a dire outlook for energy prices.

The company made a $US447 million provision for an onerous liquefied natural gas supply deal in Corpus Christi, Texas, at a time when several Asian and European buyers have cancelled cargoes.

Australia’s largest listed oil and gas explorer on Wednesday reported a 29 per cent drop in revenue for the three months ended June 30, hurt by weaker realised prices for its oil and gas as demand plunged due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Its sales revenue for the period fell to $US768 million, from $1.08 billion in the previous quarter.

For the June quarter, the average realised price for Woodside’s products was $US28 per barrel of oil equivalent, down from $US45 per barrel it earned in the quarter ended March 31.

Woodside produced 25.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 24.2 mmboe in the March quarter but lower than the UBS forecast of 26.2 mmboe.

The company also said it was targeting final investment decisions for its Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 projects in the second half of 2021.

In March, Woodside had deferred final investment decisions for Scarborough, co-owned by global miner BHP Group , and its Pluto LNG expansion to 2021. It had earlier targeted go-ahead decisions for the twinned projects in mid-2020.

Woodside will report its first-half fiscal 2020 earnings on August 13. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

Australian rules football

Cats brace for explosive Magpies star

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey is expected to return to AFL action in Thursday night's clash with Geelong at Perth's Optus Stadium.

soccer

A-League kicking on with NSW finish

FFA intends to complete the 2019-20 season in a NSW hub, releasing a revised fixture with just one match outside the state.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 13 stars

At least 13 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

rugby league

Cowboys' Holmes out for up to 10 weeks

After ankle surgery ruled Valentine Holmes out for up to 10 weeks, North Queensland coach Paul Green says in hindsight he should not have played the NRL star.

news

inquiry

NSW fire season 'unprecedented': inquiry

Former NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons has described the last bushfire season as extraordinary and unprecedented in a number of ways.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to move clubs into Qld for the season

The AFL has approached the Queensland government with a request to place more clubs in hubs in the state.

world

politics

NZ opposition names new leader

The New Zealand National Party has named Judith Collins as its new leader only two months she is expected to take on Jacinda Ardern in the general election.