Chains lift limits on grocery purchases

Coles and Woolworths have lifted limits on grocery purchases, but Woolies has opted to keep its loo paper restrictions in place for now.

Both chains began reinstating limits on essentials on June 26, after a surge in demand driven by fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases.

All limits have been lifted nationally as of Tuesday, except for a Woolworths limit of two packs of toilet paper per customer.

Woolworths has warned limits could be reinstated if there’s evidence of people panic buying supplies.

Coles has urged its customers to buy only what they need.