Woolworths is selling an $80 box of basic groceries to be delivered to isolated people faster. Image by Danny Casey/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Woolies offers ‘basics box’ for vulnerable

By Tracey Ferrier

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 09:43:38

Woolworths is stepping up efforts to get food to elderly and other vulnerable people who are stuck at home as coronavirus spreads.

The supermarket is rolling out an $80 box of basic groceries and will use Australia Post and other distribution channels to get orders to isolated people faster.

The box includes meals, snacks and a few essential items, and can’t be customised. It can be ordered online from this week in the ACT, NSW and Victoria.

Orders should arrive in two-to-five working days and phone support will be available for people who are not comfortable ordering online.

Other states will be added in coming weeks.

The government has urged Australians over the age of 70 to stay at home for their own protection as the nation’s coronavirus tally reaches more than 4000 cases, with 16 deaths.

The $80 price includes contactless doorstep delivery by Australia Post and Woolworths has said it won’t be making an profit from the service.

Woolworths says people who can shop for families or friends who are isolated should do so, to limit demand on the online service.

“There will be some in our community who don’t have that option, and we need your help to put the most vulnerable first,” Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement on Monday.

Woolworths will also use DHL Supply Chain and delivery companies Sherpa and Drive Yello to get keep its online orders flowing.

The retailer has been offering priority assistance home deliveries since March 13, to help the elderly, those with disabilities, and those in mandatory isolation.’

Customers can apply for priority assistance by going to woolworths.com.au/priorityassistance

Australian rules football

All AFL clubs will survive: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says all 18 clubs will survive the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

soccer

Mariners stood down, PFA seeks FFA help

The PFA is demanding Central Coast reverse a decision to stand down their A-League players and staff after receiving confirmation of the Mariners' actions.

cricket

Aus cricket captain Paine's wallet stolen

Isolation took an unwanted twist for Australian Test cricket captain Tim Paine when his car was broken into and his wallet stolen on Tuesday.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics set for July-Aug in 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 next year, almost the exact same slot as that originally scheduled for the Games this year.

news

virus diseases

Business joins race to make virus supplies

The federal government has lavished praise on Australian businesses turning their hand to making coronavirus supplies during the outbreak.

epidemic and plague

Expert foresees up to 200K US virus deaths

The United States will likely end up with millions of coronavirus cases, a top health official has warned, as over 720,000 infections were reported globally.