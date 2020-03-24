Woolies, Seven rethink plans amid turmoil

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Woolworths is postponing the demerger of Endeavour having closed about 300 licensed venues. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Woolies, Seven rethink plans amid turmoil

By Steven Deare

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 11:06:50

Woolworths is postponing the demerger of its Endeavour liquor and hotels business after the government ordered licensed venues to close to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The supermarket giant said the separation and spin-off of Endeavour would be deferred until 2021 due to the temporary hotels closure and financial market conditions.

Woolworths was given the go-ahead to restructure the $10 billion segment in December ahead of a planned demerger and likely spin-off in late 2020. 

Endeavour’s Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group operates 323 hotels, nightclubs, restaurants, cafes and sports bars.

The federal government on Monday ordered these types of venues – where people gather – to close to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

These venues may still operate bottle shops and takeaway services.

Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said affected staff would be redeployed if possible.

Endeavour also has bottle shops such as BWS and Dan Murphy’s, which continue trading.

Woolworths said the venue closures, and changes to shopping behaviour at its supermarkets, meant it could not estimate the impact of the virus on its full year financial results.

Panic buying has led to a shortage of goods on supermarket shelves around Australia.

Mr Banducci said unprecedented demand had challenged the supply chain, but there were early signs of more moderate shopping behaviour.

Retail Food Group, which runs Gloria Jeans cafes, Donut King, Crust pizza outlets and more, scrapped its guidance but noted good sales at some stores.

Executive chairman Peter George said the Brumby’s Bakery chain had strong sales over the past two weeks due to increasing demand.

Crust and Pizza Capers had demand for home delivery, while Di Bella Coffee had growth in online sales and groceries.  

In other sectors, Seven West Media says the postponing of the Olympics and AFL competition, along with a falling advertising market, means it must scrap its earnings guidance.

The media group pays hefty fees to broadcast the two sporting competitions, which have this week been suspended due to coronavirus concerns.

AFL officials were forced to postpone until May due to border restrictions, while Olympics organisers had little support from athletes to proceed in July.

The Olympics will likely go ahead next year.

Seven West said its rights payments for the Olympics would likely be deferred due to the revised scheduling.

However the media group may suffer cancellation costs from suppliers it engaged for Olympics coverage.

It also said local productions faced challenges with travel restrictions, although were using contingency measures.

Meanwhile, Michael Hill Jeweller has shut its 304 stores around Australia, Canada and New Zealand for an indefinite period due to health concerns from the coronavirus.

The jeweller on Tuesday said it was acting in the health and safety interests of staff and customers, and fewer customers were visiting stores in Australia.

The decision to close stores in Australia and New Zealand follows the shuttering of those in Canada on March 20.

Staff will be stood down with access to leave, but management will cut corporate support jobs.

Michael Hill has postponed its interim dividend payment of 1.5 cents per share for six months.

The business continues to trade online.

Shaver Shop is another to withdraw its earnings guidance. 

It also cancelled an interim dividend payment of 2.1 cents per share.

Chief executive Cameron Fox said record sales and earnings had been expected, but in the last week store sales plunged by 23 per cent.

The economy did receive some help on Monday after federal parliament passed two sets of economic stimulus measures.

The first package was worth $17.6 billion, and the second worth $66 billion.

Jobseeker, youth allowance, parenting and special benefit payments will be boosted by $550 a fortnight.

In separate legislation, the government set aside a further $40 billion for urgent and unforeseen spending associated with the pandemic, likely to cause a recession.

Latest sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton says the players will have to share in the cost re-structure for the NRL.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

news

pension and welfare

Confirm ID during Centrelink call: Govt

Australians applying for welfare can confirm their identities over the phone to Centrelink instead of in person, the social services minister says.

sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.