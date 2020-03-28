Woolies to take on extra 20,000 workers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Woolworths will hire up to 20,000 workers to keep up grocery supplies in its supermarkets. Image by MEDIANET IMAGES PHOTO

Health

Woolies to take on extra 20,000 workers

By AAP

March 28, 2020

2020-03-28 07:27:17

Up to 20,000 jobs are up for grabs as Woolworths takes on workers across Australia to keep up supplies of food and drink during of the coronavirus outbreak.

The roles in its supermarkets, e-commerce, supply chain and drinks businesses are expected to be filled in the next month.

“These are uncertain times for many industries and we have an important role to play keeping Australians employed through this crisis,” Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement on Friday.

“These new roles will not only help us better serve the increase in demand we’re seeing in stores right now but also allow us to scale up home delivery operations in the months ahead.”

The new jobs will be welcome news for the thousands of Australian, mainly in the hospitality and retail sectors, who were laid off last week.

However, Woolworths said its immediate focus would be to redeploy its ALH workers impacted by this week’s mandatory hotel closures.

Some 3000 people have already been placed into new roles across BWS, Dan Murphy’s and Woolworths supermarkets.

Woolworths also plans to offer up to 5000 short-term roles to Qantas employees taking leave without pay, including more than 1500 in its distribution centres.

As well, Woolworths has set up a streamlined application process for “thousands” of short-term roles for displaced workers from Village Entertainment, Michael Hill Jewellers, Cotton On, Accor and Super Retail Group.

“We’re working with a number of customer-focused businesses impacted by recent government measures to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Banducci said.

But Woolworths is also working through thousands of applications already made through its careers website and walk-up applications made in-store.

The vast majority of new roles will be casual in order to provide maximum workforce flexibility to respond to peaks in demand and cover for existing team members who may be unable to work.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

rugby league

NRL, players' wage pay deal talks extended

In spite of hopes for an immediate resolution, pay talks between the NRL and its players will continue.

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

news

virus diseases

Melbourne beaches closed to gatherings

Melburnians will no longer be able to go to the beach in a group as restrictions are put in place to ensure social distancing rules are followed.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL, players agree to pay deal in shutdown

The AFL and the AFL Players Association have agreed to a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

world

virus diseases

Virus deaths surge in Italy and Spain

Italy, the US and China account for nearly half the world's 550,000 COVID-19 infections and more than half of the roughly 25,000 reported virus deaths.