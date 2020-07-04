Discover Australian Associated Press

Woolworths has introduced further product limits at stores in coronavirus hotspots in Melbourne. Image by Ben Rushton/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Woolworths brings in nurses, more limits

By AAP

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 13:48:05

Woolworths is introducing more product limits and bringing in nurses for staff in Melbourne coronavirus hotspots.

Starting Friday, there will be a purchase limit of two items on 18 products including frozen vegetables, bread loaves, chilled fresh milk, pre-packed sausages and burger patties as well as tissues. 

It is in addition to limits that were announced on products last week.

Nurses will also be put into hotspot stores, distribution centres and customer online fulfilment centres. 

Compulsory temperature checks are also taking place for all staff at these sites.

“We want to reassure everyone in Victoria that our distribution centres, customer online fulfilment centre and our supermarkets remain open and will continue to operate as essential services for the customers and communities that depend on them,” managing director Claire Peters said in a statement.

“If you’re in a hotspot area, we would encourage you to consider doing your grocery shopping online if possible. Together with our on-demand courier partners, we are able to fulfil thousands of extra orders each week.”

Woolworths has also extended the duration of its vulnerable team leave entitlements until July 29, so those staff only return to work when it is safe to do so.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Bombers' Stringer to miss at least a month

Essendon star Jake Stringer will miss at least a month with an ankle injury after going down late in the Bombers' upset win against Collingwood on Friday night.

rugby league

Wigan confirm Bateman return from Raiders

Wigan have announced Canberra back-rower John Bateman has agreed to a four-year deal with the Super League club for the start of the 2021 Super League season.

Australian rules football

Steele sideshow no excuse for beaten Pies

The circus around Steele Sidebottom's off-field indiscretion was no excuse for Collingwood's poor display against Essendon, coach Nathan Buckley says.

Australian rules football

McKenna on board for Dons' hub trip

Irish defender Conor McKenna could make his AFL return on the Gold Coast next week after a strong showing for Essendon's reserves in a practice match.

Australian rules football

Stringer hurt in Bombers' upset over Pies

Jake Stringer kicked three goals but limped off with an ankle injury in the dying stages of Essendon's 15-point AFL win over Collingwood on Friday night.

news

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million

COVID-19 has been linked to more than 520,000 fatalities globally, roughly the same as the number of influenza deaths reported annually.