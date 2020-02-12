Work from home, Indeed tells Aussie staff

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Indeed wants staff to work at home after some employees visited Singapore and travelled to Sydney. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Work from home, Indeed tells Aussie staff

By AAP

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 00:02:31

Recruitment website Indeed has told its Australia and Ireland-based employees to work from home to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, the company says.

The company said one of its employees in Singapore might have been exposed to coronavirus after family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient.

Since some employees who visited Singapore also recently visited Indeed’s Dublin and Sydney offices, the company said it had asked all employees in both offices to work from home for now.

The company stressed that there were no confirmed cases of infection and said the move was a precaution to avoid any possible risk to the health and safety of its employees.

Indeed employs about 9000 people globally, with around 1000 of those based in Dublin.

There have been no cases of the coronavirus in Ireland so far.

Australia declared its first confirmed case last month.

The company said that business continues “uninterrupted across the globe”.

Latest sport

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

soccer

Matildas riding momentum for China clash

Avoiding South Korea in the knock-out stages of Olympic qualification will be the Matildas' major prize in Thursday's blockbuster clash with China in Sydney.

golf

Golfer Minjee Lee relaxed at Aussie Open

Australia's top-ranked golfer Minjee Lee says she's unusually relaxed entering the Women's Australian Open tournament at Royal Adelaide.

netball

Alexander's reign as Diamonds coach ends

Long-time Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander is to depart the national team, with Netball Australia deciding not to renew her contract.

boxing

Tszyu dismisses Horn's boxing skill

Jeff Horn's shock win over Manny Pacquiao is being used as inspiration by the Australian boxer's next foe, countryman Tim Tszyu.

news

weather

NSW still cleaning up after massive deluge

A massive clean-up is underway after heavy rainfalls and strong winds hit Sydney and parts of NSW, boosting dam levels and extinguishing long-burning bushfires.

sport

soccer

Victory grind out ACL win over Chiangrai

Melbourne Victory have kicked off their Asian Champions League campaign by securing all three points, beating Thailand's Chiangrai United 1-0 at AAMI Park.

world

crime, law and justice

Thai city copes with shooting fallout

Authorities have begun the task of releasing the bodies of the 29 victims of Thailand's worst mass shooting to relatives.