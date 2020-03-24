Workers anxious about virus impact on jobs

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Closures and resulting job losses have workers worried about paying their rent and future income. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Workers anxious about virus impact on jobs

By Rebecca Gredley

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 11:58:33

Beatrice Tucker is anxious about being evicted from her rental property as coronavirus limits her ability to work.

Her casual retail shifts have gone from 15 hours per week to just four.

But Beatrice is unable to accept them as she’s previously had lung issues and is at high risk if she contracts COVID-19.

“I’m very anxious about eviction, I’m very anxious about what it’s like for everyone I know,” she told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Alistair Thomson and his four cafe colleagues all lost their jobs last week because the building closed down due to the virus.

He’s managed to get a casual research job for one day a week.

“It’s enough to keep me going but I don’t know how certain it is, if it’s going to continue or if I get sick if I’ll be able to work,” he said.

“It’s quite stressful.”

Long queues have formed outside Centrelink offices across the country as Australians lose work because of coronavirus.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas, gyms, casinos and churches have all closed in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, slashing jobs in the process.

In addition to the $750 stimulus payment announced earlier this month, the government will provide a further $750 to social security, veteran income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.

The government has also announced a new time-limited coronavirus supplement to be paid at a rate of $550 per fortnight to both existing and new recipients of the JobSeeker Payment, Youth Allowance for job seekers, Parenting Payment, Farm Household Allowance and Special Benefit.

The payment boost won’t kick in until April 27.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O’Neil says the timing is unacceptable.

“That increase needs to happen now,” she said.

“Workers need this money today in their pockets.”

Ms O’Neil has urged the coalition to look to the UK, where the government is paying 80 per cent of workers’ wages.

She says such a subsidy should come with a guarantee that any taxpayer money that goes to a business ensures people remain employed.

“This is a story about ordinary Australians. People who are losing their job, losing hours of work and are facing enormous fear and uncertainty,” she said.

Hospo Voice estimates more than 1500 jobs have already been lost, alongside more than 8000 shifts and about $1.2 million in wages.

Latest sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

rugby league

NRL players will share in pay cuts: RLPA

Rugby League Players Association boss Clint Newton says the players will have to share in the cost re-structure for the NRL.

rugby league

NRL searching for restart options

The NRL will immediately begin canvassing options to restart the premiership after the coronavirus postponed a season for the first time in the code's history.

news

pension and welfare

Confirm ID during Centrelink call: Govt

Australians applying for welfare can confirm their identities over the phone to Centrelink instead of in person, the social services minister says.

sport

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.