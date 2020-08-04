Discover Australian Associated Press

Staff at a Woolworths distribution centre have taken cease work action after a positive virus case. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Workers return to work in Woolies dispute

By Benita Kolovos

August 4, 2020

2020-08-04 17:52:16

More than 240 staff at a Woolworths warehouse in Victoria have returned to work after a workplace dispute over a coronavirus scare.

The workers at the Laverton distribution centre took legal cease work action on Monday after a reported positive virus case on Friday night, the United Workers Union said in a statement. 

They were back at work by mid-afternoon at the warehouse, which provides alcohol to Dan Murphys and BWS stores.

After a meeting with WorkSafe on Monday, Woolworths appointed a hygienist to verify that cleaning at the centre met standards.

“All of the matters discussed with WorkSafe Victoria today could have easily been worked through with the health and safety representatives at the meeting we had scheduled for 6am this morning,” Woolworths said in a statement.

The company said the dispute meant 11 hours of lost production at the centre and called it “incredibly disappointing” for customers, staff and transport carriers.

Woolworths needed to treat workers’ safety concerns about the virus more seriously, the union said.

“Workers will keep taking action like this until these big companies like Woolworths put their safety, and the safety of the community, ahead of profit,” said UWU official Matt Toner.

“People in Victoria are facing some of the harshest restrictions yet. Woolworths needs to respect the sacrifice we are all making and treat this outbreak with the seriousness it deserves.”

