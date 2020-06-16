Workers won’t accept pay cuts: union boss

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Workers won't stand for permanent pay cuts as the Australian economy recovers, Sally McManus says. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Workers won’t accept pay cuts: union boss

By Rebecca Gredley

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 08:12:39

Workers won’t stand for permanent pay cuts as the Australian economy recovers from the coronavirus, the nation’s top union boss says.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus will tell an economic forum in Canberra on Tuesday permanent cuts to workers’ rights and pay is dangerous and will damage confidence, hindering recovery efforts.

“We will not have the legacy of this pandemic reverberate onto the next generation. Young people are already hardest hit, along with women and we cannot pass watered-down rights to the next generation,” she will say.

“You can’t cut your way to recovery. Australian workers know this.

“We are keen to partner with anyone who understands that the only way to build a stronger economy is also about making it a fairer economy.”

The CEDA event will focus on job security, wage growth, workplace safety and local manufacturing.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says ensuring businesses invest in Australia is key to helping the economy.

The government is looking at tax incentives, deregulation, better access to export markets and flexible workplace arrangements.

“We’ve got to find ways to give business the confidence to invest and to hire more Australians again,” Senator Cormann told Seven’s Sunrise.

“We’ve got to make it easier for business to be successful and profitable into the future so they can hire more Australians.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the forum on Monday that keeping wage subsidies and other support measures in place for too long would damage the super-charged growth Australia needs to escape the crisis.

He conceded more jobs would be lost and businesses would collapse once those supports are wound back.

The JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme is legislated until September but is in the midst of a review.

The scheme has ended early for the child care sector, which the government has moved on to a separate support plan.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

No bail as Orkopoulos faces NSW court

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos has not applied for bail after being charged with sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s.

politics

Labor leadership discuss branch-stack saga

Labor thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, former leader Bill Shorten says.

politics

Third Victorian MP out over Labor stacking

Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz is stepping down from Daniel Andrews' cabinet over the branch-stacking scandal engulfing Victorian Labor.

politics

New cases won't stop restrictions lifting

Australia is continuing to see new cases of coronavirus but the states remain confident restrictions can be lifted while basic rules are adhered to.

politics

Workers won't accept pay cuts: union boss

Workers won't stand for permanent pay cuts as the Australian economy recovers from the coronavirus, union boss Sally McManus will tell a forum in Canberra.

news

crime, law and justice

No bail as Orkopoulos faces NSW court

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Milton Orkopoulos has not applied for bail after being charged with sexually abusing two boys in the 1990s.

sport

cricket

Hockley tipped to be interim CA boss

Cricket Australia will on Tuesday remove Kevin Roberts as chief executive, with Nick Hockley to be named interim CEO.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.