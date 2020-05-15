Discover Australian Associated Press

Fresh cases of the coronavirus are close contacts of four employees at a Melbourne McDonald's. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Victoria virus clusters continue to grow

By Marnie Banger, Benita Kolovos and Ulises Izquierdo

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 22:00:17

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer has admitted authorities could have done better in handling a coronavirus outbreak at a meat processing facility, as another cluster in the state continues to grow.

The Cedar Meats outbreak has infected 90 people and is now the subject of a WorkSafe investigation.

The state’s virus count went up to 1523 after nine new cases were confirmed on Thursday, three of them linked to the Brooklyn abattoir.

The state government and Cedar Meats’ management have defended the handling of the outbreak, including the decision to allow staff to work for several days after workers tested positive.

But Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton has admitted authorities could have acted earlier.

“Maybe we shouldn’t have waited for a third linked case,” he told 3AW radio on Thursday.

“Maybe for these settings, we should shut an entire place down; not just the boning room where it all started, but an entire facility.”

The first linked case to the meatworks was confirmed on April 2, but it wasn’t considered a risk site because the worker said they hadn’t been at work for weeks.

Cedar Meats was shut down on April 29 after two more cases surfaced on April 24 and 25.

The WorkSafe investigation will examine whether social distancing measures were in place at the abattoir, in Melbourne’s west, and if workers were provided with appropriate personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser.

Cedar Meats general manager Tony Kairouz said WorkSafe had advised him of the investigation.

“We welcome it. We will co-operate fully,” Mr Kairouz said in a statement to AAP on Wednesday.

It comes as the company will restart part of its operation with a skeleton staff on Monday.

The planned restart of the company’s cold storage facility has been planned with the advice and support of the health department, the company said.

Meanwhile, two of the state’s new cases were linked to an emerging cluster at a McDonalds in Fawkner, bringing the total number of cases at the fast-food restaurant to eight. 

The site was closed on Friday and underwent a deep clean at the weekend before being reopened on Wednesday.

It is now being staffed by workers from other McDonald’s in the area. 

McDonald’s Australia chief executive Andrew Gregory said most of the Fawkner site’s 100 employees have been tested and were negative.

But not all the results have come back.

“It’s possible we will get a small number of positive infections,” he told 3AW.

The two cases confirmed by the health department overnight are close contacts of the four employees at the Fawkner restaurant who tested positive.

The first McDonald’s worker who tested positive last worked at the restaurant on April 30.

Despite the current growing clusters, Professor Sutton said the fact that new cases weren’t related to community transmission was reassuring.

After restrictions were eased on Wednesday, the chief health officer said he didn’t expect an upsurge in cases but reminded Victorians to remain vigilant.

In the 24 hours to 11pm on Wednesday, Victoria Police did 569 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services across the state to make sure people were abiding by restrictions and issued just one fine.

Since March 21, police have completed 44,398 spot checks.

Under Victoria’s current restrictions, there are now five reasons to leave your home: for food and supplies, medical care and caregiving, exercise and outdoor recreation, work or education, and visiting friends and family.

