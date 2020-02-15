World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Adam Scott is backing Saudi-backed upstart competition, the Premier Golf League (PGL). Image by Albert Perez/AAP PHOTOS

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

By Evin Priest

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 10:52:56

Adam Scott believes the US PGA Tour “should be concerned” with a cashed-up world tour, which he says has the potential to transform golf in a similar fashion to World Series Cricket.

Scott threw his support behind the Premier Golf League (PGL), which has been proposed to begin in 2022.

It would feature 48 of golf’s biggest stars playing 18 tournaments a year, each with a prize purse of $US10 million ($A15 million).

The merit behind the PGL is that organisers could guarantee to sponsors that the top 48 players would contest each event, which is something the US PGA Tour cannot offer.

That is because golfers are independent contractors to the US Tour.

“I think the concept is obviously very, very good,” Scott said at Riviera Country Club on Friday (Saturday AEDT).

The PGL – which has been proposed by British-based World Golf Group and reportedly backed by Saudi Arabian financiers – has already raised alarms with the US and European tours.

US commissioner Jay Monahan has addressed the upstart league with PGA Tour players on several occasions, most recently in an email two weeks ago.

“I thought maybe that would be what you’d expect if you are slightly threatened by the possibility of this tour,” Scott said of Monahan’s email.

Scott says the PGL should be taken seriously.

“I think the concept is good; it is really no different to what the PGA Tour tries to do by getting the top players together more often, like with the FedEx Cup (post season) and originally the world golf championships,” Scott said.

“I think the (US PGA Tour) would be concerned because they (the PGL) are not messing around.”

Ten of the PGL events would be held in the United States while the Australian Open has been earmarked as one of eight overseas fixtures.

Sources recently told AAP the WGG held discussions with Australian Open organisers, given the British company wants to acquire some events rather than create 18 new tournaments.

“As an international player I certainly see some good in (a world tour),” he said.

Scott, a 12-time US Tour winner, said it could mimic break-away attempts in cricket; initially disruptive but ultimately a collaboration.

“I compare it a lot to (World Series) cricket starting; Kerry Packer did the exact same kind of thing this world tour is trying to do,” Scott said.

“He removed players from the traditional bodies and they left.

“Everyone went to watch the best players play even at local grounds (because the new league was shut out of traditional cricket venues).

“But eventually, they collaborated together and (limited overs) cricket was incredibly successful for a long time.”

Whether the PGL is feasible remains to be seen on an already-crowded calendar.

US Tour players must seek a “release” from the commissioner each time they want to play an event outside their home tour.

There is also the issue of whether PGL events would be awarded world ranking points, which is an avenue for golfers to be exempt for the four majors and World Golf Championships.

For that reason, Scott believes the PGL may need help.

“Ultimately, you would expect there to be some kind of cooperation (from established tours) if it were to go ahead. You could see that happening, I think,” he said.

A world tour was famously proposed by Greg Norman in the early 1990s but was shut down by the US PGA Tour under then-commissioner Tim Finchem.

The World Golf Championships (WGCs) were then launched in 1999 and have remained rich events on golf’s international schedule.

Latest sport

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Australia's Adam Scott says the US PGA Tour "should be concerned" by a proposed rival world golf tour.

golf

Scott fires into PGA contention at Riviera

Adam Scott posted a hot 64 at Riviera to race into contention midway through the second round at the Genesis Invitational.

soccer

Man City hit with two-season European ban

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons for Financial Fair Play breaches.

rugby league

Foran replacement grabs Bulldogs chance

Canterbury star Kieran Foran has been struck down with injury, but it opens the door of NRL opportunity for his replacement, Jack Cogger.

sport

Folau admits he pondered quitting rugby

Israel Folau considered ending his career during his enforced 10-month exile from rugby and admits he is nervous ahead of his Super League debut.

news

politics (general)

McCormack digs in as Nationals leader

Nationals leader Michael McCormack has brushed off a report of another push to remove him, insisting he will stay on through the next election.

sport

golf

Scott fires into PGA contention at Riviera

Adam Scott posted a hot 64 at Riviera to race into contention midway through the second round at the Genesis Invitational.

world

virus diseases

Virus toll 1500, Beijing orders quarantine

A 14-day self-quarantine is being imposed on people returning to Beijing from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.