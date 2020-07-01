Discover Australian Associated Press

Deaths around the world from COVID-19 have reached 509,980. Image by AP PHOTO

health

World virus cases hit 10.48m, 509,980 dead

By By Lynx Insight Service

July 1, 2020

2020-07-01 14:55:25

More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China last December.

The US has the highest death toll with more than 126,000 Americans dying from the virus.

New US COVID-19 cases increased by more than 47,000 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new US epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.

“Clearly we are not in total control right now,” Dr Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate committee on Tuesday.

“I am very concerned because it could get very bad.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Confused Magpie Sidebottom faces AFL ban

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

soccer

Adelaide miffed by A-League NSW focus

Adelaide United interim coach Carl Veart says the club is mystified by an A-League fixture which has them playing their home games in NSW.

rugby league

Storm could see NRL season out in Qld

Craig Bellamy accepts his Melbourne team may not return to Victoria this NRL season and hopes to play 'home' games on the Sunshine Coast rather than Brisbane.

Australian rules football

Dons considering McKenna call-up: Worsfold

Conor McKenna could return to bolster Essendon's AFL backline against Collingwood but coach John Worsfold is wary of risking the Irishman's fitness.

rugby league

Warriors plan as family deadline looms

Three Warriors players look more likely than ever to return home later this month unless the NRL meets a 23-day ultimatum to unite them with their families.

news

crime, law and justice

Six groups refuse to join redress scheme

Six institutions could lose federal funding and tax concessions, including their charitable status, for failing to join the national child abuse redress scheme.

sport

world

economy, business and finance

Boeing kept FAA in the dark on key changes

Mistakes made by Boeing and the US FAA in the development and certification of Boeing's top-selling aircraft resulted in two fatal crashes, a report says.