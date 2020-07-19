Discover Australian Associated Press

New ripples of coronavirus cases have seemed to follow as countries try to ease lockdowns. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

By .

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 12:58:21

Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000.

The university’s tally as of Saturday night says the United States tops the list with 140,103 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over two million in Brazil and more than one million in India.

The World Health Organisation again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

– Breathtaking virus numbers show normal life still far away

– Talks into the night as EU leaders haggle over budget, virus

– Police close down packed Barcelona beach amid virus spike

– US President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hands-off approach to the coronavirus crisis in recent days even as COVID-19 cases and deaths surge.

– Doctors who survived COVID-19 are bewildered by public disregard. They see a society that appears to be blithely ignoring the safety precautions that experts have recommended to help stop the spread of COVID-19

–  British scientists are dismissing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hope the country may emerge from coronavirus lockdown and return to normality by Christmas.

– The UN secretary-general has made a sweeping call to end the global inequalities that sparked this year’s massive anti-racism protests and have been further exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

