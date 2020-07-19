Global death toll for virus above 600,000

Johns Hopkins University says the global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 600,000.

The university’s tally as of Saturday night says the United States tops the list with 140,103 deaths. It is followed by 78,772 fatalities in Brazil and 45,358 in the United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. There are over two million in Brazil and more than one million in India.

The World Health Organisation again reported a single-day record of new infections with 259,848.

