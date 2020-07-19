World virus tally shows normality far away

South Africa is poised to join the top five countries most affected by the coronavirus while breathtaking numbers around the world served as a reminder that a return to normal life is still far from sight.

Confirmed virus cases worldwide have topped 14 million and deaths have surpassed 600,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data, a day after the World Health Organisation reported a single-day record of new infections at more than 237,000.

Death tolls in the United States are reaching new highs and India’s infections are more than 1 million.

Iran’s president made the startling announcement that as many as 25 million Iranians could have been infected, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Hassan Rouhani cited a new Health Ministry study that has not been made public.

Iran has recorded the Middle East’s worst outbreak with more than 270,000 confirmed cases.

As countries try to ease lockdowns, new ripples of cases follow.

South Africa on Saturday could join the US, Brazil, India and Russia as the most badly hit countries as its cases near 350,000.

Current case trends show it will surpass Peru.

That comes as the world marks Mandela Day, remembering South Africa’s first black president and his legacy of fighting inequality.

The country, however, remains the world’s most unequal, and health officials have warned that the pandemic will lay that bare.

“The simple fact is that many South Africans are sitting ducks because they cannot comply with World Health Organisation protocols on improved hygiene and social distancing,” the foundation of former South African archbishop and fellow Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu and his wife, Leah, said in a statement.

South Africa’s new epicentre, Gauteng province, is home to one-quarter of the country’s population, with many poor people living in crowded conditions in the middle of a frosty winter.

In India, a surge of 34,884 new cases was reported as local governments continue to re-impose focused lockdowns in several parts of the country.

In the US, teams of military medics have been deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by patients.

The two most populous states each reported roughly 10,000 new cases and some of their highest death counts.

In China, the number of confirmed cases in a new outbreak in the far western region of Xinjiang has risen to 17.

In Bangladesh, confirmed cases surpassed 200,000 but experts say the number is much higher as the country lacks adequate labs for testing.

Most people in rural areas have stopped wearing masks and are thronging shopping centres ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha this month.

And in Britain, scientists poured cold water on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hope that the country may return to normal by Christmas.

That’s “a long way off, unfortunately” without a vaccine, said epidemiologist John Edmunds, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The UK has registered more than 45,000 COVID-19 deaths, the highest in Europe.

But the government said it will halt issuing daily updates to that toll while authorities investigate the way the statistics are compiled.

Academics said in England the tally includes anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, meaning some may have recovered and died of other causes.