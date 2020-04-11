Discover Australian Associated Press

Authorities around the world have urged people not to relent in following social distancing rules. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Worldwide virus-linked deaths hit 100,000

By Matt Sedensky and Jim Mustian

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 05:07:07

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has hit 100,000 as Christians around the globe marked a Good Friday unlike any other – in front of computer screens instead of in church pews – and some countries tiptoed toward reopening segments of their battered economies.

Public health officials and religious leaders around the world urged people against violating the lockdowns and social distancing rules over Easter, warning that that would allow the virus to come storming back.

Authorities resorted to roadblocks and other means to discourage travel.

In Italy, officials employed helicopters, drones and stepped-up police checks to make sure residents didn’t slip out of their homes.

On Thursday alone, police stopped about 300,000 people around Italy to check whether they had permission to travel. About 10,000 were issued summonses.

Some churches held services online, while others arranged prayers at drive-in theatres.

Fire-scarred Notre Dame Cathedral came back to life briefly in Paris, days before the first anniversary of the April 15 inferno that ravaged it. Services were broadcast from the closed-to-the-public cathedral.

The holiday observances came as the worldwide number of deaths tracked by Johns Hopkins University hit a bleak milestone of 100,000 since late December, when the outbreak emerged in China.

More than 1.6 million people around the globe have been infected, by the university’s count.

The true number of lives lost is believed be much higher because of limited testing, cover-ups by some governments and different counting practices.

Deaths in the US reached about 18,000 – putting it on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest death toll – and about 500,000 were confirmed infected.

More than 40 per cent of the dead in the US were in New York state.

Still, there were signs of hope.

New York state reported 777 new deaths, down slightly from the day before, for an overall toll of more than 7800.

“I understand intellectually why it’s happening,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “It doesn’t make it any easier to accept.”

But state officials said the number of people in intensive care dropped for the first time since mid-March and hospitalisations are slowing: 290 new patients in a single day, compared with daily increases of more than 1000 last week.

Cuomo said if the trend holds, New York might not need the overflow field hospitals that officials have been scrambling to construct.

With the pandemic slamming economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned that the global economy is headed for the worst recession since the Depression.

In Europe, the 19 countries that use the euro currency overcame weeks of bitter divisions to agree on spending $US550 billion ($A866 billion) to cushion the recession caused by the virus.

Mario Centeno, who heads the eurozone finance ministers’ group, called the package “totally unprecedented… Tonight Europe has shown it can deliver when the will is there.”

As weeks of lockdowns were extended in country after country, governments were pressed to ease restrictions on key businesses and industries.

After a two-week freeze on all non-essential economic activity, Spain decided to allow factories and construction sites to resume work on Monday, while schools, most shops and offices will remain closed.

Spanish authorities said they trust that the move won’t cause a significant surge in infections.

The head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that a premature lifting of restrictions could “lead to a deadly resurgence”.

Italy reported 570 additional deaths for a running total of more than 18,800 but said the number of hospital admissions is falling along with the number of patients in intensive care.

Malaysia’s prime minister announced a two-week extension to the country’s lockdown but said selected economic sectors can reopen in phases while following strict hygiene rules.

In Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, many have criticised Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as being too slow to act against the pandemic. In a rare rebuke, the Japanese prefecture of Aichi, home to the Toyota car company, declared its own state of emergency, saying it cannot wait for the government.

“The situation is critical,” said Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura. “We decided to do everything we can to protect Aichi residents’ lives and health.”

Japan has the world’s oldest population and COVID-19 can be especially serious for the elderly.

In some of the worst-hit countries – Italy and Spain – new infections, hospitalisations and deaths have been levelling off. But the daily tolls remain shocking.

The 605 new deaths announced in Spain were the lowest in more than two weeks. The coronavirus has claimed more than 15,800 lives there, though the rates of contagion and deaths are dropping.

Britain recorded 980 new deaths, its highest daily total, for close to 9000 in all.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of intensive care on Thursday after spending three nights there being treated for the virus. The 55-year-old remained hospitalised in London.

