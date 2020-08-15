Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Carers in SA nursing homes will not be allowed to work at more than one facility from August 27. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Concerns remain for SA virus cluster

By Tim Dornin

August 15, 2020

2020-08-15 16:43:44

Close contacts to five COVID-19 cases in Adelaide are preparing to leave hotel quarantine but health officials remain reluctant to shut the book on the concerning cluster.

No new cases have been linked to the outbreak associated with an adult learning centre which recently forced 94 close contacts into supervised isolation.

More than 1100 casual contacts were also asked to self-isolate at home.

On Friday, health officials said most had either reached the end of their quarantine or were close to it and no new infections had been found.

But Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Emily Kirkpatrick said it would take another incubation cycle before it became absolutely clear the danger had passed.

“I don’t think we can say, at this stage, that we’re out of the woods with that,” she said.

“From a public health perspective, we are considering another fortnight to make sure there’s no risk to the community.”

SA reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday, with a man in his 30s who recently returned from overseas on a repatriation flight confirmed to have the disease.

He tested positive on day 12 of his two-week hotel isolation and will now spend another nine days in quarantine to ensure the virus is cleared from his system.

His case took the total number in SA since the start of the pandemic to 460 with only seven still considered active.

Testing rates also continued at high levels with more than 6800 across the state on Thursday.

That took the total number of swabs taken to more than 311,000 with about 13 per cent of the state’s population taking at test at some stage.

The surge in test numbers in recent days has been prompted by the high rates of infection in Victoria with SA accordingly moving to impose new border measures.

From August 21, people living close to the border who come and go for school, work or shopping will no longer be allowed into South Australia unless they can comply with essential traveller requirements.

The change will likely prevent most trips for those who currently have permission to regularly leave and enter.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the government made no apologies.

“The border that we have is basically like a fire break,” he said.

“We want to stop the COVID-19 bushfire from Melbourne becoming a spot fire in regional Victoria and leading on to bushfires in South Australia.

“We’re making sure if COVID does become present again in South Australia we’re well placed to suppress it.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

Australian rules football

Hawkins boots Cats to AFL win over Power

A vintage Tom Hawkins performance powered Geelong to a 60-point AFL win over Port Adelaide on Friday.

rugby league

Naden calls out alleged racism in NRL game

A group of people have been ejected from Friday's NRL match in Gosford for allegedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

rugby league

Dragons send McGregor out an NRL winner

Paul McGregor's six-year stint as St George Illawarra's NRL coach has ended with a shock 14-12 win over Parramatta at Bankwest Stadium.

rugby league

Panthers make club history with NRL win

Penrith have defeated the Warriors 18-12 in Gosford to set a club record nine straight NRL wins to return to the top of the ladder.

news

health

Ruby Princess scrutiny could go higher

Evidence from biosecurity officers would be part of a proposed federal-level investigation into the Ruby Princess cruise ship and its spread of COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Williams won't rush to save Rooster stocks

Sonny Bill Williams wishes he could play in the NRL straight away to help the injury-depleted Sydney Roosters, but says he must regain his own fitness first.

world

virus diseases

Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New restrictions have been imposed in several European countries as governments attempt to get a grip on rising rates of coronavirus infections.