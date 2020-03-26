Worry over social distancing in NSW jails

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin has been handed new coronavirus parole powers. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Worry over social distancing in NSW jails

By Greta Stonehouse

March 26, 2020

2020-03-26 18:13:10

Prisoner advocates remain concerned that social distancing rules aren’t being followed inside NSW jails despite parliament passing legislation that allows for vulnerable offenders to be prioritised.

Corrective Services NSW says it’s working with Justice Health and the Forensic Mental Health Network to identify at-risk prisoners in need of additional protection. 

“This includes isolating those at risk from the general population where required,” a Corrective Services spokeswoman said in a statement. 

The department couldn’t confirm whether adequate social distancing was being implemented at all times but said inmates had access to exercise yards under staff supervision.

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman says a special coronavirus bill passed on Tuesday allows the Corrective Services commissioner Peter Severin to grant conditional parole to low-risk offenders where necessary.

The law could see vulnerable inmates prioritised for potential release including “older inmates nearing completion of their sentence”.

The Australian Lawyers Alliance says every state and territory should follow the lead of NSW. But it wants vulnerable prisoners removed more quickly.

“Prisoners should be released from today, we shouldn’t be waiting for an outbreak of this virus before it happens,” an alliance spokesman told AAP. 

He doubted social distancing was possible in some of the state’s most crowded prisons.

That question is worrying the relatives of NSW inmates, Justice Action co-ordinator Brett Collins said.

“The social distancing advised by the government is not achievable if anyone is sharing a cell, which is still going on,” Mr Collins said.

Aboriginal Legal Service chief executive Karly Warner welcomed the new legislation and hoped it would free up frontline resources.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are more likely to experience severe symptoms if infected with COVID-19 due to their higher rates of illness and chronic disease.

“Each day that we don’t act, there continues to be an influx of workers to prisons and youth detention centres, creating greater exposure for people in and out of prison to COVID-19,” Ms Warner said in a statement.

Community Restorative Centre director Mindy Sotiri believed the legislation is sensible and reducing the prison population is a critical public health strategy.

“It will assist in reducing the enormous risk of transmission inherent in custodial environments,” she said.

But the NSW Police Association warned releasing prisoners into the community during “unprecedented circumstances” could “add fuel to a potentially already fast-burning fire”.

President Tony King said there was no evidence of a bed shortage in the state’s prisons and a new facility is ready to be opened on the north coast.

“This is not a genie that can be put back in the bottle easily once it is opened, and victims and the general public’s safety should never be compromised,” Mr King said in a statement.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

tennis

Tennis fears after player gets coronavirus

Ex-world No.1 and Australian Open champion Lindsay Davenport fears 'horror stories' ahead after the emergence of the first coronavirus victim in the sport.

news

health

NSW could move to lockdown, premier says

The NSW premier says she's ready to move ahead of the Commonwealth towards lockdown-style measures to fight COVID-19 if numbers don't improve in coming days.

sport

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

world

politics

US Senate passes $US2 trillion relief bill

A $US2 trillion stimulus package to help workers and industries impacted by the coronavirus outbreak has been passed unanimously by the US Senate.