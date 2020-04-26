Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
John Worsfold's time as Essendon's AFL coach will end at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

By Shayne Hope

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 13:38:35

John Worsfold will welcome approaches from rival AFL clubs after he completes a handover of Essendon’s coaching reins to Ben Rutten this year.

The 51-year-old Worsfold has previously discussed possible new roles at the Bombers in 2021 and beyond with chief executive Xavier Campbell.

But the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak has shifted the goalposts in recent weeks with AFL clubs facing the prospect of cutting millions from their football department spending.

“There’s going to be a lot of restructuring around how things are going to look and what roles are there,” Worsfold told ABC Grandstand.

“That may mean there’s an even greater opportunity for people that have been in the game for a long period of time and have some expertise across various roles within the football department.

“I feel as though I’ve got a good handle on all areas of footy departments because I’ve been there for so long.

“That may be something that Essendon or other clubs are keen to explore.”

Worsfold said he was “open to anything” and that his family, which is based in Perth, will be the biggest factor in any decision he makes.

“We’ll weigh up where everything’s at whenever this season finishes and then go from there,” he said.

“I love the AFL industry and really would love to still contribute and add some value in some way.”

Worsfold conceded clubs could be forced to implement a “more basic” structure that might not have room for an experienced figure in an overarching mentor role that would suit him well.

The $9.7 million cap on football departments will be drastically reduced next year, with the AFL taking greater control over club finances in the face of the game’s biggest ever financial crisis.

The cap could be cut by about 30 per cent next year to $6.7 million, though some reports suggest it could be even greater.

Worsfold is in his fifth year at the helm of Essendon, having accepted the difficult task of rebuilding the Bombers after their supplements saga.

He coached West Coast for 12 seasons, leading them to the 2006 premiership, and won two flags as the Eagles’ captain during a 209-game playing career.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

John Worsfold wants to stay involved in the AFL beyond 2020 and is open to joining another club after he hands over the Essendon coaching reins to Ben Rutten.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

(US) National Football League (NFL) (North American)

Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL's Lions

Just minutes after the NFL Draft ended the Detroit Lions signed former AFL forward Arryn Siposs.

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

news

virus diseases

Councils get $395m, NSW cases pass 3000

A sixth Newmarch House resident has died with the coronavirus, raising the NSW death toll to 36 as the state government tips $395 million into local councils.

sport

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

More than half of the 200,000 global coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported in the United States, Spain and Italy.