Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
A spike in COVID-19 cases has stoked fears that US efforts to control the outbreak are sputtering. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

US virus death toll approaching 150,000

By Lisa Shumaker

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 20:08:45

US deaths from the novel coronavirus are approaching 150,000, the highest level in the world and rising by 10,000 in 11 days, according to a Reuters tally.

This is the fastest increase in fatalities since the United States went from 100,000 cases to 110,000 in 11 days in early June, according to the tally.

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three consecutive weeks while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals. 

The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.

Texas leads the nation with nearly 4000 deaths so far this month, followed by Florida with 2690 and California, the most populous state, with 2500. 

The Texas figure includes a backlog of hundreds of deaths after the state changed the way it counted fatalities.

While deaths have rapidly risen in July in these three states, New York and New Jersey still lead the nation in total lives lost and for deaths per capita, according to a Reuters tally.

Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.

It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

tennis

World No.1 Barty withdraws from US Open

Australian tennis superstar Ashleigh Barty has pulled out of the US Open citing coronavirus concerns.

rugby league

Raiders duo cleared for Queensland travel

Canberra pair Josh Papalii and Joseph Tapine have been handed an exemption based on medical grounds to play NRL in Queensland without receiving the flu vaccine.

rugby league

Kiwi conversation likely for SBW on return

New Zealand face a challenge scheduling end-of-year Tests due to coronavirus restrictions but would be willing to welcome Sonny Bill Williams back to the fold.

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

news

economy, business and finance

Three Qld women charged over Vic travel

Three Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Sidebottom to return for Magpies in AFL

Steele Sidebottom will return from AFL suspension against Fremantle but is no guarantee to captain Collingwood in Scott Pendlebury's absence.

world

virus diseases

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 1745 AEST Thursday July 30.