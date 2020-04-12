Wristbands to track quarantined S.Koreans

South Korea has announced plans to strap tracking wristbands on people who defy quarantine orders and Christians were urged to stay home on Easter weekend as the global coronavirus death toll passed 100,000.

South Korean officials said stricter controls are required because some of the 57,000 people who are under orders to stay home have slipped out by leaving behind smartphones with tracking apps. Plans for broader use of wristbands were scaled back after objections by human rights and legal activists.

Meanwhile, US health authorities reported more outbreaks in New York City and the surrounding region, an area with some 20 million people that accounts for more than half of the 500,000 American cases. Other hot spots are in Detroit, Louisiana and the national capital, Washington.

Worldwide, confirmed infections rose to 1.7 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

In China, where the pandemic began in December, the government reported three deaths and 46 additional cases in the 24 hours through midnight Friday. The number of new daily cases has declined dramatically, allowing the ruling Communist Party to reopen factories and stores.

China has reported 3,339 deaths and 81.953 confirmed infections, though critics say the real totals might be higher.

Also Saturday, the US Consulate in Guangzhou in southern China advised African-Americans to avoid the city following complaints police ordered restaurants and bars not to serve people of African origin. It said authorities were requiring mandatory self-quarantine for anyone with “African contacts.”

A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said Thursday the government “opposes any discriminatory practices” following complaints Africans were targeted for stricter prevention measures. Zhao said there might be “some misunderstandings” and local officials would be urged to improve their methods.

Public health officials and religious leaders urged Roman Catholics and Protestants to stay home on Easter Sunday, their faith’s most important holiday. They warned that violating lockdowns and social distancing rules could allow the virus to come storming back.

Authorities in Europe put up roadblocks, used helicopters and drones, and cited drivers who had no good reason to be out.

On Good Friday, some churches worldwide held services online, while others arranged prayers at drive-in theatres. In Paris, services were broadcast from a nearly empty, closed-to-the-public Notre Dame Cathedral, still heavily scarred from a fire a year ago.

The Roman Catholic archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from the Jordan River on the city from a biplane flying overhead.

Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter a week later on April 19.

A South Korean health official, Yoon Tae-ho, acknowledged privacy and civil liberties concerns about the wristband plan. But Yoon said they were necessary because the number of people under self-quarantine soared after the country began requiring 14-day isolation for anyone arriving from abroad beginning April 1.

The wristbands are designed to alert police if the wearers leave home or try to destroy or cut them off.

Lee Beom-seok, an official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, said the government lacked authority to compel people to wear the wristbands. He said they would be asked to sign consent forms.

Under the country’s recently strengthened laws on infectious diseases, people can face up to a year in prison or fined as much as $8,200 for breaking quarantine orders. Lee said those who agree to wear the wristbands could be possibly considered for lighter punishment.