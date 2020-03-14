Discover Australian Associated Press

China has reported eight new coronavirus infections, down from 15 cases a day earlier. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Wuhan has second day of single-digit cases

By AAP

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 15:25:12

China’s Wuhan city, ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak, has reported five new cases, the second day in a row the tally has been fewer than 10, while no locally transmitted infections were reported in the rest of the country.

Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province, registered the five new cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said, down from eight cases the previous day. The commission routinely reports new cases the day after the data is collected.

Excluding Wuhan, Hubei has reported no new infections for eight consecutive days.

The commission said on Thursday China’s coronavirus epidemic had passed its peak, even as alarm over the virus intensified elsewhere, with global markets suffering record falls and governments unveiling measures to try to slow the spread of a disease that has infected more than 127,000 people worldwide.

The financial hub of Shanghai reported two new cases, while Beijing saw one, all imported by people travelling to China from affected areas abroad, the health authority said on Friday.

Those cases brought the total number of new infections in mainland China to eight on Thursday, down from 15 the previous day and the lowest since the healthy authority started publishing nationwide figures in January.

To date, the total accumulated number of cases in mainland China is 80,813.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3000 people in mainland China.

It had also stalled the world’s second-largest economy as, beginning in January, authorities ordered work stoppages, travel restrictions and home quarantines to contain the spread of the pathogen.

As the tough counter-epidemic measures start to pay off, local governments have been ordered to revive their economies, especially those in areas that have not had to deal with extensive virus outbreaks.

Outside Hubei, about 60 per cent of small- and medium-sized firms and 95 per cent of large ones have gone back to work, vice-industry minister Xin Guobin said on Friday.

As China gets domestic economic activity back to normal, it will also co-ordinate with other countries to push forward on resuming business as the pandemic stokes concern about China’s prospects, Xin said.

The death toll in mainland China reached 3176 as of the end of Thursday, up by seven from the previous day.

In Hubei, there were six new deaths, with Wuhan accounting for all of them.

