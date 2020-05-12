Discover Australian Associated Press

Five new cases have emerged in the Chinese coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Wuhan’s first COVID cluster since lockdown

By AAP

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 16:10:31

Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, is reporting its first cluster of infections since the lifting of a lockdown of the central Chinese city a month ago, stoking concerns of a wider resurgence.

The new infections sounded a note of caution on Monday amid efforts to ease coronavirus-related restrictions across China as businesses restarted and individuals went back to work.

Wuhan has reported five new confirmed cases, all of whom live in the same residential compound. One of them was the wife of an 89-year-old male patient reported a day earlier in the first confirmed case in the city in more than a month.

“At present, the task of epidemic prevention and control in the city is still very heavy,” said the Wuhan health authority in a statement. “We must resolutely contain the risk of a rebound.”

All of the latest confirmed cases had been previously classified as asymptomatic, people who test positive for the virus and are capable of infecting others but do not show clinical signs such as a fever.

The number of asymptomatic cases in China is not known, as they only appear on the radar of health officials when they show up positive during tests conducted as part of contact tracing and health checks.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its overall tally of confirmed cases, which sits at 82,918, until they exhibit signs of infection. Mainland China has reported 4633 deaths.

Hundreds of asymptomatic cases in Wuhan, released on April 8 from a months-long lockdown, are being monitored, according to the city’s health authority.

The number of new cases reported in China since April has been small compared with the thousands confirmed each day in February, thanks to a nationwide regime of screening, testing and quarantine.

The government said on Friday China would gradually reopen cinemas, museums and other recreational venues, although restrictions including mandatory reservations and a limit on numbers would be in place.

Shanghai has already reopened some night entertainment venues such as discos. Shanghai Disneyland park opened its gates on Monday to a reduced number of visitors.

New outbreaks in China in the past two months have developed mainly in residential compounds or at hospitals.

