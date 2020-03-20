Wuhan’s new virus cases could soon cease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The city at the centre of China's virus outbreak has reported no new infections for the first time. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Wuhan’s new virus cases could soon cease

By AAP

March 20, 2020

2020-03-20 13:09:46

Wuhan is expected to see new coronavirus infections dry up by mid-to-late March and the lockdown of the central Chinese city, the epicentre of the outbreak, may be lifted once there are no new cases for 14 days.

However, strict disease control and prevention measures will still be needed to prevent a possible rebound, China Daily reported on Thursday, citing epidemiologist Li Lanjuan.

Wuhan reported no new cases on Wednesday for the first time since the outbreak. It previously saw just one domestic transmission per day on Monday and Tuesday. 

The rest of Hubei province has had no new infections for almost two weeks.

Li is the director of China’s State Key Laboratory for Diagnosis and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

“If no new case of the coronavirus has been reported for 14 consecutive days in Wuhan following the last reported case, we believe it will be the time when the lockdown can be gradually lifted,” Li told China Daily. “We expect new cases will cease to appear in mid or late March.”

“After the lockdown is loosened, we still need to strictly carry out routine measures to prevent and control the virus to prevent a possible rebound of the outbreak.”

Wuhan, a city of 11 million and the capital of central Hubei province, has been locked down since the Lunar New Year festival in mid-January, and remains the only city still designated as “high-risk” in the province and subject to strict travel bans.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Hubei stood at 3130 as of March 18, accounting for more than a third of the global tally of over 8000 deaths.

Overall, mainland China is seeing fewer local transmissions. 

It last reported 34 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said, all of which are imported infections. 

Of the 34 imported infections, Beijing accounted for 21 cases, a daily record for the city.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,928, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3245 as of the end of Wednesday, up by eight from the previous day.

In Hubei there were eight new deaths, with the capital of Wuhan accounting for six of the fatalities. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

basketball

Kings' Bogut delivers rocket to NBL admin

Kings star Andrew Bogut has slammed the NBL's handling of their grand final series, which was cancelled and awarded to Perth Wildcats with two games to play.

rugby league

Warriors commit to seeing out NRL season

The Warriors players have decided to commit to staying in Australia and playing in the NRL for as long as the competition remains running.

Australian rules football

Tigers hold off dogged Blues at quiet MCG

Richmond have opened the AFL season with 24-point win over Carlton at a deserted MCG.

rugby league

Taumalolo the man as Cowboys beat Bulldogs

Jason Taumalolo proved he didn't need a crowd to inspire him as he monstered Canterbury in North Queensland's 24-16 NRL win at an empty ANZ Stadium.

news

politics

Banks hand loan lifeline to small business

The big four banks will allow small businesses to defer loan repayments for six months in a bid to ward off the economic shock of coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL closes for 30 days if player has virus

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says the competition would shut down for 30 days if a player tested positive to coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

Normal rules no longer apply: UN chief

"We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply," UN chief Antonio Guterres says as the world grapples with the spread of COVID-19.