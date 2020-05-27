Discover Australian Associated Press

Cronulla CEO Dino Mezzatesta insists the Bronson Xerri drugs issues is an isolated incident. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

By Matt Encarnacion

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 15:21:20

Cronulla chief executive Dino Mezzatesta is adamant the NRL club does not have a drug issue despite the provisional suspension of rising star Bronson Xerri.

The Sharks centre is staring at a four-year ban after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances in November.

The revelations come six years after the peptides saga that resulted in one-year bans for numerous players, as well as former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan.

Only one of those players, captain Wade Graham, remains at the club.

Mezzatesta insisted the latest drama is an isolated case.

“There’s no issue here at the club,” he declared on Wednesday.

“Although there’s a history, we’re very confident with the protocols we have in place, with the systems we have in place.

“It’s unfortunate that this matter has arisen for a young individual associated with our club.

“Our priority now is his welfare and the support of that young individual.

“We certainly have no concerns about our club at all.

“Not at this time and certainly not in the future.”

Xerri awaits the results of a second sample, which, if confirmed, could leave his rugby league aspirations in tatters.

Mezzatesta confirmed he had spoken to the 19-year-old and his family, and vowed that the club would support him through the process.

The league’s strict biosecurity protocols meant Mezzatesta has ,so far, been unable to address the matter with the rest of the playing group. 

But he is confident no other players are involved.

“I haven’t spoken to the playing group. We’re in a situation here where we’re isolated from each other,” Mezzatesta said.

“(But) the briefing I’ve had from the NRL integrity unit clearly indicates this is a matter for an individual and not a club matter.

“So we have no other concerns at this present point in time.”

The Sharks face the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday in the league’s first round of matches since the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Veteran Josh Dugan has been named in the centres. 

“The players will address the media later, but they’re fine,” Mezzatesta said.

“Naturally there’s going to be disappointment amongst the ranks… They’re professional athletes and they’ll just concentrate their focus on the game on Saturday night.”

rugby league

Australian rules football

Swans' Franklin suffers more injury pain

Sydney's superstar veteran forward Lance Franklin has suffered another hamstring setback at Swans training following an injury-riddled 2019 AFL season.

rugby league

cricket

Cummins backs IPL if T20 World Cup delayed

Australian paceman Pat Cummins is supporting plans for an IPL tournament to replace the Twenty20 World Cup if the global event is postponed.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

crime, law and justice

Alleged Leifer victims bruised, not broken

Melbourne woman Dassi Erlich says she is relieved after an Israeli court ruled her alleged abuser Malka Leifer is fit to face an extradition hearing.

sport

rugby league

world

civil unrest

Hong Kong anthem bill spurs protests

Hong Kong police have fired pepper pellets and made many arrests as protesters gather to oppose a bill criminalising "insulting" China's national anthem.