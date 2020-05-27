Xerri drug case an isolated issue: Sharks

Cronulla chief executive Dino Mezzatesta is adamant the NRL club does not have a drug issue despite the provisional suspension of rising star Bronson Xerri.

The Sharks centre is staring at a four-year ban after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances in November.

The revelations come six years after the peptides saga that resulted in one-year bans for numerous players, as well as former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan.

Only one of those players, captain Wade Graham, remains at the club.

Mezzatesta insisted the latest drama is an isolated case.

“There’s no issue here at the club,” he declared on Wednesday.

“Although there’s a history, we’re very confident with the protocols we have in place, with the systems we have in place.

“It’s unfortunate that this matter has arisen for a young individual associated with our club.

“Our priority now is his welfare and the support of that young individual.

“We certainly have no concerns about our club at all.

“Not at this time and certainly not in the future.”

Xerri awaits the results of a second sample, which, if confirmed, could leave his rugby league aspirations in tatters.

Mezzatesta confirmed he had spoken to the 19-year-old and his family, and vowed that the club would support him through the process.

The league’s strict biosecurity protocols meant Mezzatesta has ,so far, been unable to address the matter with the rest of the playing group.

But he is confident no other players are involved.

“I haven’t spoken to the playing group. We’re in a situation here where we’re isolated from each other,” Mezzatesta said.

“(But) the briefing I’ve had from the NRL integrity unit clearly indicates this is a matter for an individual and not a club matter.

“So we have no other concerns at this present point in time.”

The Sharks face the Wests Tigers at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday in the league’s first round of matches since the coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Veteran Josh Dugan has been named in the centres.

“The players will address the media later, but they’re fine,” Mezzatesta said.

“Naturally there’s going to be disappointment amongst the ranks… They’re professional athletes and they’ll just concentrate their focus on the game on Saturday night.”