Yearly lockdown good for planet: Tsitsipas

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stefanos Tsitsipas says the tennis lockdown has been good for the planet. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Yearly lockdown good for planet: Tsitsipas

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 03:58:12

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’s burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown.

The world No.6 would have been preparing for the French Open that was originally scheduled to start this weekend but was postponed to September.

While he is missing life on Tour, Tsitsipas believes the lockdown has given the planet a breath.

“I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year — it’s good for nature, it’s good for our planet,” Tsitsipas said in an Instagram Live conversation.

“I think it will be environmentally very beneficial. Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them.

“Now it’s an opportunity to do so. It takes me back to when I was a young kid and I didn’t travel so much then.”

With professional tennis unlikely to return before early August, at the earliest, Tsitsipas says the hardest thing has been training without an end goal.

“I practise every day, of course I don’t put 100 per cent in but at the same time I’m planning on gradually getting better,” the 21-year-old said.

“It’s a process, it’s tricky — you have so much time in front of you and you don’t know when things are going to get back to normal. Right now, I am taking it easy, I’m not pushing myself to the limit and I’m not resting.

“There is a good contrast in between the two.”

It was at last year’s French Open that Tsitsipas was tipped to make his grand slam breakthrough but lost out in an epic battle with former champion Stan Wawrinka in the last 16.

Tsitsipas said that defeat still plays on his mind.

“I felt heartbroken. It was difficult one to get over and I felt I was really close,” he said.

Tsitsipas admired American great Pete Sampras, who also had Greek parentage.

“Pete Sampras was one of my idols. My dad used to watch all of his matches and he was a big fan,” he said.

“I got to meet him at Indian Wells a few years ago which was an astonishing experience. His game style was unique, amazing serve and volley game and he also has a Greek heritage of course.

“He was a great athlete and the guy I believe revolutionised the one-handed backhand.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

tennis

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper dies

Australian tennis great Ashley Cooper, who twice won the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon and the US Open, has died aged 83.

Australian rules football

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

rugby league

Hopes dashed for Reynolds' Bulldogs return

Canterbury Bulldogs will not welcome back cult hero Josh Reynolds this NRL season after talks stalled with the Wests Tigers.

rugby union

Reds trio terminate RA contracts

Wallabies lock Izack Rodda and his Queensland teammates Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have terminated their Rugby Australia contracts.

news

politics

Treasury revises JobKeeper to $70 billion

Treasury has slashed the estimated cost of the government's JobKeeper wage subsidy program from $130 billion to $70 billion.

sport

rugby league

Cody Walker cops two-game NRL suspension

South Sydney star Cody Walker has been suspended for two NRL games for his role in a street fight in December.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes with 99 on board

A Pakistan airliner carrying 99 people has crashed in a residential area of the city of Karachi after losing power in both engines.