Officials on trail of mystery virus death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People with cold-like symptoms should get tested, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says . Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

By Matt Coughlan

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 11:38:46

Queensland coronavirus detectives are hunting how Australia’s youngest coronavirus victim contracted the disease in a small mining town.

Nathan Turner’s death has sparked national concern after he tested positive for the disease during a post-mortem examination, despite the 30-year-old not having left Blackwater since February.

A link between his case and an infectious Rockhampton nurse who drove to the town to watch the sun set is being investigated.

Mr Turner had a serious underlying health condition and wasn’t tested for coronavirus while he was alive.

His death brought the national toll to 103, while there are fewer than 500 active cases out of more than 7100 people infected.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said Mr Turner’s death showed how serious the disease can be.

“It is another very strong reminder to all of us at this point if anyone has any symptoms that are of a respiratory virus, a cold – it might feel like a cold – it could be COVID and we really want to get that test done,” he said.

South Australian health officials say their Victorian counterparts did not tell them when a woman who later tested positive for coronavirus was arriving in Adelaide.

The woman in her 50s was granted an exemption to travel to SA on compassionate grounds to visit a dying relative.

She had travelled from the UK before staying in Melbourne for a week and then flying to Adelaide where she tested positive.

The Reserve Bank is warning more jobs could be lost after the pipeline of existing projects dry up.

However, RBA governor Philip Lowe says overall unemployment and the economic downturn may not be as bad as first feared, with public confidence in finance and health crucial to recovery.

Meanwhile, a replacement crew could be sent to Western Australia to sail a coronavirus-affected live export ship back to the Middle East.

Six of the Al Kuwait’s 48 crew have tested positive, forcing 56,000 sheep into feedlots but local slaughter is considered a last resort.

In NSW, snowfields will open on June 22 – the same time as Victoria – but both states have placed greater safety measures in place to guard against infections.

National cabinet will on Friday consider medical reports about how the first stage of lifting restrictions has affected health outcomes.

A number of states have outlined timetables to move to a second stage of eased rules as the economic recovery comes into sharp focus.

Latest news

politics

Officials on trail of mystery virus death

Health officials are scrambling to contain a potential outbreak of coronavirus in a central Queensland town and reminding people with symptoms to get tested.

virus diseases

Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities are trying to work out how a 30-year-old man in an outback Queensland town caught the coronavirus and whether others are at risk.

politics

Economic downturn might not be so severe

Reserve Bank boss Philip Lowe says the economic downturn from COVID-19 may not be as severe as first feared because of better-than-expected health outcomes.

media

Jobs to go as News Corp makes digital push

The bulk of News Corp's regional and suburban community papers will go digital under a restructure that could lead to the loss of hundreds of jobs.

epidemic and plague

Virus-positive Queensland man, 30, dies

Authorities are determining how a 30-year-old man from Blackwater in central Queensland became infected with COVID-19.

news

virus diseases

Contacts of Qld virus victim test negative

Authorities are trying to work out how a 30-year-old man in an outback Queensland town caught the coronavirus and whether others are at risk.

sport

rugby league

ASADA delay on Xerri cost Sharks Morris

Cronulla would have retained NRL veteran Josh Morris had they known that Bronson Xerri failed a drug test in November and faced a four-year ban.

world

space programme

Weather postpones US astronaut launch

Bad weather has delayed the launch of a SpaceX rocket that would be the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from US soil in nine years.