Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the man's death shows no one is immune to COVID-19. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Young coronavirus death worries officials

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 18:19:01

The death of a 30-year-old from coronavirus in an outback town with no previous cases is worrying health authorities.

The Queensland coroner is investigating the death of the man from mining town Blackwater amid suspicions an aged care nurse with the virus may have visited from Rockhampton, nearly 200km away.

A fever clinic will be established in Blackwater from Thursday morning and residents are being urged to get tested if they show any symptoms.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the man’s death is a reminder that no one is immune to the serious disease.

The man had shown symptoms for several weeks but didn’t get tested, apparently in part because of a serious underlying health condition.

“It is another very strong reminder to all of us at this point if anyone has any symptoms that are of a respiratory virus, a cold – it might feel like a cold – it could be COVID and we really want to get that test done,” Professor Kelly said.

The central Queensland man is the youngest person to die in Australia and takes the national death tally from the virus up to 103.

There are 7139 people in Australian who have caught the virus, less than 500 of whom are still sick.

West Australian health authorities are also keeping a close eye on the health of a livestock ship’s crew, six of whom have contracted coronavirus.

WA Premier Mark McGowan expects more will come down with the disease in coming days.

Meanwhile, medical officers are preparing reports for national cabinet’s next meeting on Friday about how the first steps of reopening have gone in terms of health.

Several states have already given time frames for moving into the second stage, including the ACT, which will increase the number of people allowed in groups and indoor venues from Saturday.

