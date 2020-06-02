Qld apologises to family of ‘virus’ man

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nathan Turner was believed to be Australia's youngest COVID-19 victim. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

virus diseases

Qld apologises to family of ‘virus’ man

By Tracey Ferrier

June 2, 2020

2020-06-02 11:43:47

The grieving family of a Queensland man who tested positive and then negative for coronavirus will never know if he was really infected, authorities say.

Nathan Turner, 30, tested positive for the virus after he died last week in the small town of Blackwater.

The results sparked a full-scale health response, with fever clinics set up and locals urged to get tested immediately.

The state government even announced the town’s sewage would be tested to determine if the virus was prevalent. So far there have been no other cases.

Mr Turner’s initial positive result also meant his partner was forced into isolation, leaving her to grieve his loss alone.

But late on Monday, the coroner advised subsequent tests had returned negative results.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says Mr Turner’s family will never know the truth.

“There are two potential answers here. One is that it was a false positive. The other is that it was a true positive and we won’t know which it was,” Dr Young told reporters on Tuesday.

“But I am confident about the actions that were taken on that night to protect the community of Blackwater.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she felt for Mr Turner’s loved ones, but the government had to take the initial positive test on face value.

“Of course, we’re very sorry for the distress that the family is going through,” she said.

“We have to take the health advice at the time. We’d be negligent for not acting.”

Mr Turner had serious underlying health issues and had displayed flu-like symptoms before he died. A coroner will determine what killed him.

Earlier, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Stephen Miles offered an apology to Mr Turner’s family, and expressed regret for the anxiety Blackwater residents suffered.

“We have to treat every positive test as though it is a positive case,” he said.

“However, I would like to personally apologise to his partner and his family for any distress that our actions in responding rapidly has caused them. I know it’s been incredibly distressing for them.”

In trying to explain Mr Turner’s contradictory tests Dr Young said it was “extremely rare” for there to be a false positive test.

“But extremely rare things happen,” she said.

She said the results were compromised by the fact that one sample was contaminated with excessive blood from the post mortem process.

An unnamed nurse who had coronavirus and travelled to Blackwater before Mr Turner died found herself at the centre of speculation that she might have infected him.

This was the same nurse who was been suspended from a Rockhampton nursing home after she continued to work while sick and awaiting coronavirus test results.

The government has accused the nurse of repeatedly changing her story about her movements.

Dr Young repeated that position on Tuesday.

The nurse remains under investigation.

She’s admitted to taking a road trip to Blackwater but has told investigators she did not get out of her car.

Queensland recorded one new coronavirus case overnight, taking the state’s total number of active cases to five.

Dr Young said the case involved a 41-year-old woman who arrived on a flight from Africa. She was infectious while she was on the plane and travelled through multiple countries to get home.

She and all the other passengers who arrived in Queensland have been in quarantine since they arrived.

Latest news

inquest

Qld child safety 'failed' Mason Lee

Queensland's child safety department failed in its duty to protect toddler Mason Jet Lee from serious harm in the months before his death, a coroner has found.

politics

Economy in focus with new virus cases low

Australia's coronavirus infection rate remains low, but authorities are stressing the need for a strong testing regime to stop the spread of the disease.

virus diseases

Gyms, local sport return timetabled in NSW

NSW has recorded six new COVID-19 cases - all of which are people in hotel quarantine - and said gyms can reopen from June 13.

virus diseases

Qld apologises to family of 'virus' man

Queensland authorities say they'll never know if a man who tested positive then negative for coronavirus after his death was ever infected.

crime, law and justice

Indonesia live cattle ban invalid: court

The banning of Australian farmers from exporting live cattle to Indonesia for six months in 2011 was unreasonable and invalid, a court has ruled.

news

inquest

Qld child safety 'failed' Mason Lee

Queensland's child safety department failed in its duty to protect toddler Mason Jet Lee from serious harm in the months before his death, a coroner has found.

sport

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia are looking at further cuts and efficiency measures following Monday's first wave of cost-cutting measures.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Trump vows to end violent US protests

President Donald Trump has pledged to end the looting and violence, saying he would deploy the military if governors refused to call out the National Guard.