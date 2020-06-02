Qld apologises to family of ‘virus’ man

The grieving family of a Queensland man who tested positive and then negative for coronavirus will never know if he was really infected, authorities say.

Nathan Turner, 30, tested positive for the virus after he died last week in the small town of Blackwater.

The results sparked a full-scale health response, with fever clinics set up and locals urged to get tested immediately.

The state government even announced the town’s sewage would be tested to determine if the virus was prevalent. So far there have been no other cases.

Mr Turner’s initial positive result also meant his partner was forced into isolation, leaving her to grieve his loss alone.

But late on Monday, the coroner advised subsequent tests had returned negative results.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young says Mr Turner’s family will never know the truth.

“There are two potential answers here. One is that it was a false positive. The other is that it was a true positive and we won’t know which it was,” Dr Young told reporters on Tuesday.

“But I am confident about the actions that were taken on that night to protect the community of Blackwater.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she felt for Mr Turner’s loved ones, but the government had to take the initial positive test on face value.

“Of course, we’re very sorry for the distress that the family is going through,” she said.

“We have to take the health advice at the time. We’d be negligent for not acting.”

Mr Turner had serious underlying health issues and had displayed flu-like symptoms before he died. A coroner will determine what killed him.

Earlier, Deputy Premier and Health Minister Stephen Miles offered an apology to Mr Turner’s family, and expressed regret for the anxiety Blackwater residents suffered.

“We have to treat every positive test as though it is a positive case,” he said.

“However, I would like to personally apologise to his partner and his family for any distress that our actions in responding rapidly has caused them. I know it’s been incredibly distressing for them.”

In trying to explain Mr Turner’s contradictory tests Dr Young said it was “extremely rare” for there to be a false positive test.

“But extremely rare things happen,” she said.

She said the results were compromised by the fact that one sample was contaminated with excessive blood from the post mortem process.

An unnamed nurse who had coronavirus and travelled to Blackwater before Mr Turner died found herself at the centre of speculation that she might have infected him.

This was the same nurse who was been suspended from a Rockhampton nursing home after she continued to work while sick and awaiting coronavirus test results.

The government has accused the nurse of repeatedly changing her story about her movements.

Dr Young repeated that position on Tuesday.

The nurse remains under investigation.

She’s admitted to taking a road trip to Blackwater but has told investigators she did not get out of her car.

Queensland recorded one new coronavirus case overnight, taking the state’s total number of active cases to five.

Dr Young said the case involved a 41-year-old woman who arrived on a flight from Africa. She was infectious while she was on the plane and travelled through multiple countries to get home.

She and all the other passengers who arrived in Queensland have been in quarantine since they arrived.