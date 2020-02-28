Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

He’s played more white-ball cricket for Australia over the last few years than just about anyone, but don’t think for a second that Adam Zampa is getting comfortable.

For all the positives from Australia’s T20 series victory in South Africa, it’s hard to surpass the performance of dual spin threats Zampa and Ashton Agar.

The pair combined to take 13 wickets from three matches and had the Proteas batsmen battling in the middle overs.

A low-key legspinner more notable for his consistency than for ripping through oppositions, Zampa has quietly made himself almost indispensable.

Since his ODI debut against New Zealand in February 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia.

But far from feeling secure, Zampa said he hadn’t felt relaxed even since he started playing professional cricket.

“Obviously, you have good games and you have good series and you reflect on that. But there’s definitely no comfort in it at all,” he said.

“My mind is already thinking about the ODI series. We had two really convincing wins in this series but personally, as someone who hasn’t felt comfortable for his whole career, I’ve already got my mind on the next series.”

Zampa’s willingness to throw himself around in the field and stand up in high-pressure moments hasn’t gone unnoticed even outside of cricket.

Having starred in the Big Bash either side of an India ODI tour in which he dismissed Virat Kohli for a fifth time, Zampa was lauded on social media for his competitiveness by rugby league coaching great Phil Gould.

“I don’t see myself as the most skilful leg-spinner in the world,” Zampa said.

“You think of guys like Rashid Khan and Imran Tahir and people like that who are really hard to pick and whatever you want to say about them … I’ve always had to have the edge, something that stands me apart from the really skilful guy.

“I just try and get as competitive as I can, want the ball under pressure and I want to win games for whoever I’m playing for.”

Zampa’s biggest challenge in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting in Paarl on Saturday could be finding somewhere to eat.

He and fellow vegan Kane Richardson were planning to stock up on goods before the Australian camp departed Cape Town for several smaller towns.

“In Cape Town there are beautiful vegan options everywhere. There are at least 10 places you can go to here that are fully vegan,” he said.

“But there’s some places where you have to plan ahead, particularly the places we’re going to.”

MOST AUSTRALIA ODI/T20 CAPS SINCE FEBRUARY 2016

Aaron Finch – 102 (65 ODIs, 37 T20s)

Glenn Maxwell – 84 (50, 34)

Adam Zampa – 81 (51, 30)

David Warner – 75 (50, 25)

Steve Smith – 67 (51, 16)