Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Legspinner Adam Zampa has made himself almost indispensable for Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

By Michael Ramsey

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 04:39:00

He’s played more white-ball cricket for Australia over the last few years than just about anyone, but don’t think for a second that Adam Zampa is getting comfortable.

For all the positives from Australia’s T20 series victory in South Africa, it’s hard to surpass the performance of dual spin threats Zampa and Ashton Agar.

The pair combined to take 13 wickets from three matches and had the Proteas batsmen battling in the middle overs.

A low-key legspinner more notable for his consistency than for ripping through oppositions, Zampa has quietly made himself almost indispensable.

Since his ODI debut against New Zealand in February 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia. 

But far from feeling secure, Zampa said he hadn’t felt relaxed even since he started playing professional cricket.

“Obviously, you have good games and you have good series and you reflect on that. But there’s definitely no comfort in it at all,” he said.

“My mind is already thinking about the ODI series. We had two really convincing wins in this series but personally, as someone who hasn’t felt comfortable for his whole career, I’ve already got my mind on the next series.”

Zampa’s willingness to throw himself around in the field and stand up in high-pressure moments hasn’t gone unnoticed even outside of cricket.

Having starred in the Big Bash either side of an India ODI tour in which he dismissed Virat Kohli for a fifth time, Zampa was lauded on social media for his competitiveness by rugby league coaching great Phil Gould.

“I don’t see myself as the most skilful leg-spinner in the world,” Zampa said.

“You think of guys like Rashid Khan and Imran Tahir and people like that who are really hard to pick and whatever you want to say about them … I’ve always had to have the edge, something that stands me apart from the really skilful guy.

“I just try and get as competitive as I can, want the ball under pressure and I want to win games for whoever I’m playing for.”

Zampa’s biggest challenge in the upcoming three-match ODI series starting in Paarl on Saturday could be finding somewhere to eat.

He and fellow vegan Kane Richardson were planning to stock up on goods before the Australian camp departed Cape Town for several smaller towns.

“In Cape Town there are beautiful vegan options everywhere. There are at least 10 places you can go to here that are fully vegan,” he said.

“But there’s some places where you have to plan ahead, particularly the places we’re going to.”

MOST AUSTRALIA ODI/T20 CAPS SINCE FEBRUARY 2016

Aaron Finch – 102 (65 ODIs, 37 T20s)

Glenn Maxwell – 84 (50, 34)

Adam Zampa – 81 (51, 30)

David Warner – 75 (50, 25)

Steve Smith – 67 (51, 16)

Latest sport

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Since his international debut in 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia than legspinner Adam Zampa.

cricket

Warner returns as Sunrisers IPL captain

Star Australia batsman David Warner has been re-appointed captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Kiwis say all the pressure on hosts Aust

Australia face New Zealand in a mouth-watering clash on Monday to decide the teams' T20 World Cup finals fate.

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

news

politics

PM on virus: 'don't panic, we're prepared'

Australia has activated its coronavirus emergency response plan in anticipation that coronavirus will soon be declared a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Warner returns as Sunrisers IPL captain

Star Australia batsman David Warner has been re-appointed captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

world

epidemic and plague

No country will be spared: virus experts

As governments worldwide scramble to contain the coronavirus epidemic, WHO warns it would be a "fatal mistake" for countries to assume they won't get cases.