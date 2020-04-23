Zebra foal born at SA’s Monarto Zoo

The Plains Zebra herd at South Australia’s open range Monarto Zoo has welcomed a new foal.

The baby was born on Sunday morning and has been under a close eye to mum Gina,13.

Zoo keepers are unsure of the foal’s sex as they are giving the animals space to bond.

Assistant Curator Anna Bennett said the foal was looking strong and healthy and is feeding well.

“Gina is an experienced mum so she’s watching the foal brilliantly and making sure it feels comfortable within the herd and around keepers,” Ms Bennett said on Wednesday

The Plains Zebra is classified as near-threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.