Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision could soon be made to let students return to school. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Zero virus cases as Qld relaxes rules

By Sonia Kohlbacher

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 19:44:35

Queensland has once again reported zero cases of COVID-19, with health officials testing more than 100,000 people for the illness. 

The state is moving towards easing stay-at-home restrictions on Saturday after reporting only 13 cases over the past week. 

It is welcome news for Queensland’s health minister. 

“This is another zero day for Queensland,” Steven Miles said on Tuesday. 

“And my favourite days are zero days.”

Officials are considering easing more restrictions in the coming weeks.

They include students being able to return to school, a decision that will be reviewed on May 15. 

“If we keep seeing those really low cases, there’s more of a proposition that more can be open, more contact with students and teachers,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

“Everything is on the table.”

Relief has also been approved for more than 6000 farmers, businesses, tourism operators, and community and sports clubs who won’t have to pay state land rent for six months.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said Governor Paul de Jersey signed off on more than $33.8 million in land rent relief, from April 1 to 30 September, as part of the government’s COVID-19 assistance measures.

“Business across the state are doing it tough, and not having to pay land rent is one way we can help them and keep Queenslanders in jobs,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 101,767 tests have been conducted and 934 of 1033 patients have recovered from the virus. 

There are just 14 people in hospital, with six of them in intensive care. 

From Saturday, Queenslanders will be permitted to travel up to 50 kilometres from home for a picnic, to visit a park, go shopping or even take a boat trip.

Mingling in public is only allowed among members of the same household or if you’re single, you can hang out with one other person.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner and state disaster co-ordinator Steve Gollschewski said the vast majority of people are adhering to health directions.

However, two police officers have been issued infringement notices relating to COVID-19 for allegedly attending an outdoor gathering in an East Toowoomba street on Sunday afternoon while off-duty.

The Southern Region sergeant and senior constable have each received a $1334 fine.

Police are asking Queenslanders to dob on those not adhering to COVID-19 health measures via an online form. 

It comes on top of a new $1300 on-the-spot fine for deliberately spitting, coughing or sneezing on frontline workers.

