Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A female zookeeper has been critically injured when she was mauled by two lions inside an enclosure. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

disaster and accident

Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

By Dominica Sanda

May 29, 2020

2020-05-29 15:38:13

A female zookeeper has been critically injured when she was mauled by two lions inside an enclosure on the NSW South Coast.

Emergency services were called to Shoalhaven Zoo in Nowra on Friday morning, with the 35-year-old suffering serious head and neck injuries in what was described as an “extremely vicious” attack.

The woman was cleaning the enclosure at the time, with the zoo closed to the public because of COVID-19.

The woman was airlifted to St George Hospital and remains in a critical condition.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Faye Stockmen described the attack as “absolutely harrowing”, adding it was frightening to be the first to walk into the lion’s den to treat the woman.

“This is one of the worst jobs I have ever experienced – I have never come across a job like this in my career,” Ms Stockmen said in a statement.

“The attack was extremely vicious and paramedics found the woman with severe injuries.”

Police Detective Superintendent Greg Moore said the two male lions were secured shortly after the attack and there was no further risk to people.

Asked if the lions would be put down, he said police will look into what happened and it was too early to pre-empt an outcome of that investigation.

“Fortunately lion attacks are rare in this part of the world,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We will be working with authorities to make sure if there’s anything we can do to make these types of establishments safer, we will be doing our best to support that.”

It’s not the first animal attack at Shoalhaven Zoo. 

In 2014, a crocodile dragged a male handler into the water during a school holiday feeding show. The man suffered a minor hand injury.

Shoalhaven Zoo has been contacted for comment and SafeWork NSW has been notified of the incident. 

Latest news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

arts, culture and entertainment

Jones muses on 'stepping stones' in finale

Top rating Sydney radio host Alan Jones has signed off for the final time after a successful 35 years in radio, prompting an outpouring of well wishes.

politics

Virus drives $40b federal budget deficit

The Morrison government has revealed billons of dollars of spending on health and economic stimulus has pushed the budget deficit to $40 billion.

politics

All robo-debts to be repaid by government

The federal government has committed to repaying all 470,000 robo-debts totalling $721 million.

disaster and accident

Zookeeper attacked by two lions in NSW

A female zookeeper was airlifted to hospital after an "extremely vicious" attack by two male lions inside a NSW South Coast zoo enclosure.

news

politics

COAG is dead, long live national cabinet

The Council of Australian Governments has been axed in favour of reform being driven by monthly national cabinet meetings.

sport

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

world

politics

No UK police action against PM's adviser

UK police will take no further action, finding the prime minister's adviser Dominic Cummings had breached coronavirus rules but that it had been minor.