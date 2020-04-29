Discover Australian Associated Press

Zoos and aquariums will get almost $100 million in funding to help them through the COVID-19 crisis. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Zoos get almost $100m for animal welfare

By AAP

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 06:50:37

Zoos and aquariums across the country will get almost $100 million in federal funding to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.

The $94.6 million will be used to pay for the cost of caring for animals and keep the operations afloat until travel and other coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says zoos and aquariums have seen their revenue streams dry up during the crisis.

“It’s absolutely crucial our iconic zoos and aquariums can still operate on the other side and play a major role in helping our tourism industry to recover from this,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Australia’s zoos and aquariums attract more than 20 million visitors a year.

Eligible zoos and aquariums will have access to grants that contribute up to six months of animal welfare operating costs.

The funding is part of the government’s $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund to support regions, communities and industry sectors disproportionately affected by COVID-19. 

