Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump post

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg says allowing Donald Trump's inflammatory post was the right call. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump post

By Katie Paul and Elizabeth Culliford

June 4, 2020

2020-06-04 06:28:00

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is standing by his decision not to challenge inflammatory posts by US President Donald Trump after staff members staged a rare public protest.

A group of Facebook employees – nearly all of them working at home due to the coronavirus pandemic – walked off the job on Monday. 

They complained the company should have acted against Trump’s posts about protests containing the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”.

Zuckerberg told employees Facebook had conducted a thorough review and was right to leave the posts unchallenged, a company spokeswoman said. 

She said Zuckerberg also acknowledged the decision had upset many people working at the company.

On Friday, Twitter attached a warning label to a Trump tweet about widespread protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota that included the same phrase.

Twitter said the post violated its rules against glorifying violence but was left up as a public interest exception, with reduced options for interactions and distribution.

Facebook declined to act on the same message, and Zuckerberg sought to distance his company from the fight between the president and Twitter. 

He maintained that while he found Trump’s remarks “deeply offensive”, they did not violate company policy against incitements to violence.

One employee, who had tweeted his dissent on Monday, posted on Twitter his disappointment with Facebook executives.

“It’s crystal clear today that leadership refuses to stand with us,” Brandon Dail wrote. 

Timothy Aveni, a junior software engineer on Facebook’s team dedicated to fighting misinformation, announced on Monday he was resigning his position.

“Mark always told us that he would draw the line at speech that calls for violence,” Aveni wrote in a Facebook post.

“He showed us on Friday that this was a lie. Facebook will keep moving the goalposts every time Trump escalates, finding excuse after excuse not to act.”

Civil rights leaders who attended an hour-long video call on Monday night with Zuckerberg and top Facebook executives called the chief executive’s explanations for allowing Trump’s posts to stay up “incomprehensible”.

Latest sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

Australian rules football

Cox, Phillips into footy's Hall of Fame

West Coast ruck great Dean Cox and Port Adelaide legend Greg Phillips have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

swimming

Taylor takes over as Aust head swim coach

Rohan Taylor has taken over as Australian swimming's head coach for the Tokyo Olympics after Jacco Verhaeren announced he will leave in September.

Australian rules football

Fremantle AFL forward McCarthy in hospital

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy will undergo tests in hospital after collapsing during the AFL club's non-contact training session.

Australian rules football

Franklin weighs into race debate

Lance Franklin has drawn attention to the high level of Aboriginal incarceration in Australia.

news

politics

Grants of $25,000 offered to home builders

The government is unveiling a $688 million HomeBuilder grants scheme it says will keep 140,000 jobs in the construction industry through the recession.

sport

rugby league

Bateman set for second shoulder operation

Canberra's NRL premiership hopes have taken a hit with star forward John Bateman ruled out indefinitely after being forced to have a second shoulder operation.

world

demonstration

US crowds defy curfews but violence eases

Donald Trump's defence secretary says he is opposed to sending in troops to quell widespread protests over an African-American man's death in custody.