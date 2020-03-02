A novel published in 1981 did not predict the 2019 coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

A novel published in 1981 did not predict the 2019 coronavirus

By AAP FactCheck

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 18:00:03

The Statement

A series of social media posts are claiming a 1981 novel written by best-selling US author Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in 2019-2020.

A Facebook post on February 21, 2020 claims the 1981 novel The Eyes of Darkness by Koontz forecast the outbreak. 

The post shows the cover of the book along with two excerpts. In the first excerpt, a sentence is highlighted saying, “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe.” The excerpt also says the illness will vanish, reappear in 2030, and then “disappear completely”.

The second excerpt features dialogue from Koontz’s novel. In it, two characters discuss a biological weapon called ‘Wuhan-400.’ Called the “perfect weapon,” it afflicts only human beings and no other living creature can carry the microorganism.

The Facebook post has been viewed more than 490,000 times and shared nearly 5000 times. 

A Facebook post from February 21, 2020.
 A Facebook post claims The Eyes of Darkness by Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Analysis

The coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, and has since spread to 58 countries. Nearly 3000 people have died and more than 87,000 have been infected as of March 1, 2020, according to the World Health Organization.

The Facebook post claims that Dean Koontz‘s book The Eyes of Darkness predicted the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan, however the book’s first edition was published in 1981 and referred to an outbreak in Russia of a virus called “Gorki-400.” 

In the 1981 publication of The Eyes of Darkness, published under the pseudonym Leigh Nichols, the story was that the virus was developed in laboratories outside a Russian city named “Gorki”.

When The Eyes of Darkness was re-released under Koontz’s own name in 1989, the Cold War between the Soviet Union (now Russia) and the United States was nearing the end after the former began an era of “glasnost” or increased openness. A revision of The Eyes of Darkness changed the virus name to ‘Wuhan-400’ and its origin to China. Wuhan, an industrial centre for most of China’s history, is also home to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

The fact checking website Snopes described the mention of ‘Wuhan-400’ in Koontz’s book as “nothing more than a coincidence”. Apocalyptic viruses are often used in fiction writing such as Stephen King’s book The Stand.

The post’s first excerpt that mentions an outbreak of a pneumonia-like illness in 2020 comes from a book by the late self-proclaimed psychic Sylvia Browne, End Of Days: Predictions and Prophecies About The End of the World.  

Browne was a frequent guest on TV talk shows and wrote more than 40 books before her death in 2013. The Skeptical Inquirer published an article examining Browne’s predictions and found that of 115 cases examined, her confirmable accuracy rate was 0 per cent. She also was convicted of fraud in 1992. 

The ‘Wuhan-400’ virus in Koontz’s novel is a biological weapon created in a laboratory, however the World Health Organization said the Covid-19 virus was most likely developed in wild animals, likely to be bats. 

AAP FactCheck has previously examined claims that the Covid-19 virus originated in a laboratory and found no evidence. 

Koontz has made no comment about The Eyes of Darkness social media posts and AAP FactCheck sought for comment from Koontz’s publishers, Penguin Random House NZ, but received no reply at the time of publication. 

Best-selling author Dean Koontz
 US author Dean Koontz has made no comment about The Eyes of Darkness social media posts. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP Factcheck finds the original viral post’s claim to be false. 

The post is a conflation of two separate books – one a fictional novel, one a book by a controversial psychic. While both deal with the idea of a virus epidemic, there are many differences between the texts and the reality of Covid-19 to date. The claim that Dean Koontz’s novel explicitly predicted the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak that began in late 2019 is false.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate. 

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

'Easter' removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

Social media users are claiming the word 'Easter' has been removed by confectionery company Cadbury across its entire range of Easter eggs.

FactCheck Social Media

A novel published in 1981 did not predict the 2019 coronavirus

A theory being widely shared on social media posts claims a 1981 novel by best-selling US author Dean Koontz predicted the coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak.

FactCheck Social Media

The offal truth about "canned in Australia" brains

Brains - typically crumbed lamb brains - did feature on Australian kitchen menus in the past but a Facebook post claiming to show Heinz canned brains from the 1980s gives pause for thought.

FactCheck Social Media

No, this is not "the real reason" Australia Day is celebrated on January 26

The date for Australia Day is controversial but a social media post claims the reason January 26 is the date for national celebrations has been "lost", misunderstood or twisted by the media.

FactCheck Social Media

"Crucified" photo is not of actual Armenian event

An image purporting to be a "real" historical photo of a World War I-era atrocity is being shared on Australian and overseas Facebook pages.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia, experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

sport

cricket

Aust win T20 World Cup game, Perry injured

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her hamstring in Australia's vital four-run Twenty20 World Cup win against New Zealand.

world

politics

Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign

Former mayor Pete Buttigieg will suspend his campaign for US president, a campaign aide for the Democratic contender says.