AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

MGBF RELEASES A REPORT ON THE POULTRY ECOSYSTEM BASED ON BUSINESS DATA

PRNewswire July 11, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As the global economy continues to deal with unprecedented levels of disruption caused by the pandemic and regional conflicts, the convergence of energy security and food security issues has become a front-of-mind issue faced by policy makers and consumers alike. In Malaysia, this has come to the surface with the emergence of several issues with poultry production, primarily chicken supply.

The report by Malaysia Global Business Forum (MGBF) titled ‘Malaysia’s Poultry Ecosystem: An Analysis of Business Data‘ extrapolated data from a total of 3,724 registered business entities with self-declared business activities in poultry.

To gain deeper insights, the report focused on 627 companies. Out of 402 companies that filed financial data in the last 12 months, it was learnt that 55.12 per cent were profitable during this period. The MGBF report also identified 30 companies that filed losses greater than RM1 million.

MGBF Founding Chairman, Nordin Abdullah, said, “Domestic and foreign investors are increasingly making data-driven investment decisions. For Malaysia to be competitive in the context of the global economy, reliable and up-to-date business intelligence needs to be accessible.

“The largest stakeholder and custodian of business data is the government of Malaysia. There is an identified requirement to consolidate business data and improve data governance in the poultry sector. To achieve that, data should be searchable at the data custodian level.

“Effectively tagged data will ensure that business and economic data can be correctly derived on an industry-wide basis, which will empower policymakers, regulators, the providers of private funding and any allocation of public funding through grants or subsidies with a data-driven approach.

“There’s an opportunity to design a desirable future through data resilience. Consumers remain the most important stakeholder in the overall equation,” continued Nordin Abdullah.

The report is available for download on www.malaysiaglobalbusinessforum.com and the MGBF LinkedIn page.

MGBF was established to empower stakeholders at the intersection of international and Malaysian business. Through government relations, business intelligence, advocacy, media engagement, market research, networking, advisory and business matching, MGBF will continue to explore threats and opportunities with industry leaders and policy makers to ensure that Malaysia becomes a leader in the context of Asia.

SOURCE Malaysia Global Business Forum

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.