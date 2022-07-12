AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

SpaceChain Completes EVM Blockchain Testing in Space, Expands Space Applications for Blockchain Customers

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

Investment in R&D to help reduce space node testing time and enable more blockchain companies to harness space as a platform for business innovation

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SpaceChain today announced the completion of the testing of the space node it created for Velas Network AG, which is hosted on an LEO satellite and independent of terrestrial networks. The space node is now capable of delivering the full functionalities designed for Velas, including transaction signatures, smart contract deployment, decentralized finance (Defi) activities and non-fungible token (NFT) minting with the seamless transaction of the Velas Token (VLX).  

SpaceChain has assisted numerous blockchain customers to deploy space nodes and realize their space-based business operations through its commitment to utilizing space technology to help blockchain applications gain more application scenarios. SpaceChain will continue to invest in research and development to help reduce the time required for space node testing, expand application scenarios, and enable more blockchain companies to harness space as a platform for business innovation.

The space node was installed onto a satellite designed and manufactured by Spire Global, which managed the launch mission on January 13, 2022.

The mission marked SpaceChain’s successful integration of Velas, the world’s fastest Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain and open-source platform for decentralized applications, with its payload. The space node now supports and enables Velas to advance the development and deployment of its blockchain platform, which aims to be one of the most secure and fastest platforms in the industry.

“Through this mission, the space node helps Velas’ blockchain project realize the digital transaction signature service in space, enabling Velas to execute its space services based on this space node,” said Zee Zheng, SpaceChain co-founder and CEO. “With its independence, physical  security in space and as a trusted third party in blockchain applications, the space node provides impartial third-party reviews, security protection and other functions to further develop blockchain technology. This implementation improves the credibility and security of its internal system, thereby winning the trust of more market users.”

SpaceChain and Velas are extending their partnership to send another space node to the International Space Station (ISS) later this year. Upon installation and testing, the Velas space node will benefit from the secure and conducive environment provided by the ISS to create more space-based use cases over time.

From launching nodes to enhancing customers’ platform security, SpaceChain’s blockchain space mission design and management utilizes its space and blockchain mission expertise and technology to customize solutions to meet customers’ diverse needs.

SpaceChain provides a one-stop business solution and space consultancy ranging from technical support to marketing and partnerships for a wide array of space activities. With its entrenched experience and in-depth knowhow in space and blockchain, SpaceChain has collaborated and executed projects with some of the world’s leading agencies and organizations in the space sector since 2018, including Addvalue Innovation, Elecnor DEIMOS, Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV), Nanoracks and Spire Global.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain fosters decentralized infrastructure for the New Space Economy. By combining space and blockchain technologies, SpaceChain is making the development of space applications easier and making space more accessible. For more information, visit www.spacechain.com.

SOURCE SpaceChain

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.