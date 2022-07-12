Parcel Perform announces the strategic relaunch of Parcel Monitor to strengthen the growing global E-commerce logistics community

NEW YORK and BERLIN and SINGAPORE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Parcel Perform , the leading E-commerce delivery experience platform, today announces the strategic relaunch of Parcel Monitor , the leading E-commerce logistics community for consumers and professionals.

At the core of the relaunch is a rebranding and migration to a new technology platform. The new platform will serve as the foundation for Parcel Monitor to develop more robust features, derive high-quality data insights and scale its community growth. Consumers will be able to track their E-commerce orders intuitively and provide feedback about their delivery experience. In addition, professionals will gain exclusive access to the latest market trends, industry reports, webinars, and other best practices. They will be able to build strategies to capture market opportunities, innovate, and connect with valuable partners through Parcel Monitor’s network.

Parcel Monitor’s new logo features modern yet distinctive elements of a human figure delivering a parcel, which could also be interpreted as a human receiving a parcel delivery. In addition, the new logo comes in two colors: navy blue and orange, symbolizing trust, creativity, and an appetite for knowledge. All of which convey its mission to inspire the E-commerce logistics ecosystem to create a better delivery experience for everyone.

Parcel Monitor started in 2016 as a free parcel tracking service to offer consumers a taste of an exceptional delivery experience by allowing consumers to track their E-commerce orders for free across 900+ carriers globally. In 2020, the Parcel Monitor Community was launched to drive greater collaboration within the E-commerce logistics ecosystem, leveraging the platform’s trove of parcel-tracking data amassed over the past four years since inception. Today, millions of users worldwide rely on Parcel Monitor to obtain E-commerce delivery information and leverage its trove of data resources for informed logistics decision-making.

“I’m happy to see our efforts paying off in connecting our community of like-minded E-commerce logistics professionals,” said Dr. Arne Jeroschewski, Founder and CEO of Parcel Perform. “It was always our goal to foster collaboration across our industry globally. By leveraging our platform’s data-driven insights, and intelligence reports, Parcel Monitor’s thought leadership initiatives will spark inspiration and action for our partners and customers worldwide.”

“Parcel Monitor’s strategic rebranding represents its growth milestones and reflects the platform’s evolution in recent years,” said Dana von der Heide, Founder, and CCO, of Parcel Perform. “We believe in the power of community, knowledge, and data-driven decision-making and have aspired ourselves to empower industry stakeholders with the confidence to better capitalize on the boundless opportunities in this rapid growth market.”

Charles Brewer, Group CEO of Pos Malaysia, said, “At Pos Malaysia, we fully support collaboration in the E-commerce logistics industry to deliver greater synergistic value and create more extensive economies of scale,” added. “The team at Pos Malaysia is committed to supporting and partnering Parcel Monitor in their next chapter of influence and growth.”

Parcel Monitor’s focus for 2022 will be to increase its global presence through continued industry partnerships and developing more profound growth efforts in thought leadership development and community engagement. It aims to drive further collaboration and connection between market players and carriers across borders through one collective community by investing in its data and technological capabilities to provide richer insights to professionals and more intuitive parcel tracking features for consumers.

About Parcel Perform

Parcel Perform is the leading delivery experience platform. It partners with modern E-commerce enterprises to create unique end-to-end customer journeys. The data-first company enables the optimization of logistics operations with powerful data integrations, parcel tracking, delivery notifications, and logistics performance reports in real-time. Parcel Perform’s scalable SaaS platform executes more than 100 million parcel updates daily and integrates with 900+ carriers.

About Parcel Monitor

Parcel Monitor is a community initiated by E-commerce logistics enthusiasts at Parcel Perform. We aim to inspire the E-commerce logistics ecosystem to create a better delivery experience for everyone.

Parcel Monitor offers free parcel tracking across 900+ carriers globally on a single platform. Leveraging on our data and technology, we capture consumer trends, provide market visibility and derive industry insights while fostering collaboration across the entire E-commerce industry.

