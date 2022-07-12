AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Regtank Named Top Cryptocurrency Solutions Provider in APAC 2022 by Financial Services Review

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2022  /PRNewswire/ — Regtank, a leading provider of a revolutionary one-stop SaaS compliance solution, was awarded the ‘Top 10 Cryptocurrency Solution Providers in APAC 2022’ in the Financial Service Review APAC annual edition of Cryptocurrency.

Due to its broad leadership, distinctive content approach, and strong reputation, Financial Services Review APAC covers a variety of information networks for financial services, business, and technology publications. It provides thorough coverage of all technological themes globally and disseminates news stories about the most recent financial industry happenings.

“Regtank is glad to be presented with the award of the Top 10  Cryptocurrency Solution Provider in APAC 2022. We are witnessing an increasingly digitised economy with cryptocurrency being a great cryptography accomplishment. Regtank hopes to contribute to the growth of the industry and be part of building the greater compliance infrastructure in the new financial paradigm.” Megan Lee, CEO, Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

The adoption of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment is growing as the globe transitions to a digital-first economy. With the convenience and security it provides when conducting transactions, the encrypted mode of payment has become more popular.

Regtank compliance software covers the entire AML process for fiat currency transactions and cryptocurrency transactions; ensuring that compliance regulations are met consistently and fraud is eliminated in the digital environment.

The Regtank team will soon launch a product featuring their proprietary algorithm of blockchain analysis with AI/Machine Learning technologies. This will help detect AML risk relationships more accurately in on-ramp and off-ramp transactions running in real-time and applied to the entire network of most of the prominent chains.

Regtank aims to empower fintech companies, especially the cryptocurrency industry, to effectively manage their entire compliance program on a single platform with higher efficiency and lower costs.

About Regtank

Regtank is the leading provider of a one-stop software-as-a-service compliance solution, serving to revolutionise the compliance landscape. Adopting a risk-based approach (RBA) incorporating KYC, KYB and KYT into a single consolidated platform, Regtank has innovated a comprehensive and advanced AML/CFT smart risk assessment engine that can automatically classify the risk of individuals tailored to the risk matrix of the clients. Regtank today provides risk assessment and management, screening, record keeping, ongoing due diligence, transaction monitoring, blockchain analytics, and the identification of the origin of funds. For more information, you can visit us at https://regtank.com

About Financial Services Review

Financial Services Review magazine is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, our editors located all over the U.S. and in Europe and APAC countries. The Financial Services Review is the go-to source for technology buyers, business managers, technology managers, developers, sellers, integrators, and other specialists across the industry because of our extensive leadership, distinctive content model, solid reputation, and in-depth coverage of all technology issues on a global scale.

https://cryptocurrency-apac.financialservicesreview.com/vendor/regtank-technology-redefining-the-statusquo-for-the-cryptocurrency-regulation-cid-192-mid-21.html (reference)

https://www.financialservicesreview.com/magazines/July2022/Cryptocurrency_Apac/?digitalmagazine#page=12 

SOURCE Regtank Technology Pte Ltd

