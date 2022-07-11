AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Altair, LG Electronics Collaborate to Accelerate Digital Transformation with AI-based Simulation for Product Development

PRNewswire July 11, 2022

Companies Sign Digital Transformation and Simulation Memorandum of Understanding

TROY, Mich., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), recently signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Electronics (LG) to accelerate the digital transformation of product development. Together, Altair and LG will promote research and development and the construction of a simulation platform. The two companies will share information in priority fields of research, including computer-aided engineering (CAE), data analytics, automation, and more.

Altair and LG Electronics sign MOU to accelerate digital transformation with AI-based simulation for product development

In addition, the two companies plan to build a more advanced digital transformation development environment by integrating LG’s product development technology with Altair’s simulation and AI technology. Together, the companies will cooperate on CAE/automation platform development and digital twin technology, which LG uses to develop products.

“Altair has the advanced simulation, high-performance computing, and data analytics technology to support manufacturing companies as they develop products quickly and efficiently,” said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer, Altair. “Through this cooperation with LG, we will develop a powerful and reliable technological foundation that will enhance LG’s competitiveness.”

By building a digital development environment using AI-based simulation technology, it’s possible to minimize the need for physical testing in the product development stage and reflect feedback gleaned from data analytics and optimization technology. These forces combine and interact to speed the development process and shorten time-to-market.

“Through our collaboration with Altair, we look forward to advancing digital transformation technology, which is a growth engine for smart product development, and create an environment that accelerates product development,” said SeungKey Lee, vice president, LG Electronics Production Engineering and Research Institute (PRI) Manufacturing Innovation Center.

About Altair
Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

