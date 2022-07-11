AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

NEXTCHEM AWARDED ADVANCED BASIC ENGINEERING STUDY BY STORENGY (ENGIE) FOR A NEW WAY OF PRODUCING BIOMETHANE FROM PYROGASIFICATION OF WASTE WOOD

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

MILAN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. announces that its subsidiary NextChem has been awarded a contract by Storengy to carry out an Advanced Basic Engineering Study for a waste wood and solid recovered fuel conversion plant to produce biomethane. Once the project has reached the final investment decision targeted by the end of 2022 and is granted the related permitting, NextChem, in association with another Maire Tecnimont Group’s subsidiary, shall act as an EPC contractor for the methanation package of the project, which is set to be implemented in Le Havre, France.

Maire Tecnimont NEW LOGO

NextChem will be responsible for the engineering and cost estimating for the syngas purification, methanation unit and methane upgrading of the plant, which will produce 11,000 tons per annum of renewable and low carbon natural gas (biomethane). French company COMESSA will be responsible for the design and supply of the chemical reactor. The technology to be used in the plant has already been successfully applied to the Gaya pilot plant near Lyon, owned by ENGIE, which validated the feasibility to produce biomethane. This will be the first commercial project in the world of its kind to inject in the grid methane produced through pyrogasification of waste wood, kick-starting the so called “second generation biomethane”.

NextChem and Storengy will also establish a broader cooperation agreement with the aim that NextChem would act as strategic partner, co-developer and co-licensor of the Gaya technology currently patented and owned by ENGIE.

Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem, commented: “One of the main challenges today is to find solutions for the substitution of natural gas of fossil origin with sustainable alternatives: in order to reach this objective, our group is actively developing a range of solutions to produce biogas and syngas from waste. We are proud of this engagement with ENGIE that allows us to broaden our green tech portfolio and further strengthen our presence in Europe in Energy Transition”.

Camille Bonenfant-Jeanneney, CEO at Storengy, commented: “Storengy salutes this agreement with Tecnimont Group and NextChem, which is a great opportunity to pursue common development projects in order to offer concrete, innovative and replicable solutions to our clients. In a carbon-neutral world, renewable gases will play an essential role to provide resiliency and flexibility to the energy system”.

SOURCE Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

