  new product

Introducing the New Polaris Above-Ground Equipment Lineup

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

Polaris® dives into the above-ground market with all the essentials — PLUS the industry’s first automation system created just for above-ground pools takes its performance above water with above-ground pool equipment

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Polaris®, a name synonymous with superior pool cleaning solutions and the most innovative automatic pool cleaners on the market, is taking its reputation above and beyond the waterline with a new line of above-ground pool equipment.

For more than 40 years, Polaris, a Fluidra brand, has been the top-selling pool cleaner in the world. This visionary class of pool cleaners has become the benchmark against which all others are measured.

Featuring a powerful filtration system, a salt chlorinator and the first automation system engineered specifically for above-ground pools, the Polaris above-ground equipment lineup is designed for intuitive, user-friendly installation and smooth, convenient operation of above-ground pools all summer long.

Starting with the heart of a pool pad, the Polaris Prestige™ Filtration System Pack consists of the Polaris Prestige™ Filter and Polaris Forza™ pump. Offering the ideal mix of reliable operation with minimal maintenance, the Prestige system provides high-performance filtering capabilities to keep pool water clean and can easily be installed to get the swimming pool up and running as soon as possible.

To further ensure pool water is properly sanitized and safe for swimming, the Polaris® AutoClear® SC Salt Chlorinator for above-ground pools, is a self-generating sanitizing solution that gives pool owners a convenient, hassle-free way to chlorinate their pool water while maintaining the luxurious silky-soft feel achieved with a salt system. Its easy plug-and-play installation makes this system simple to set up, maintain and operate throughout the swim season.

For added enjoyment and the ultimate convenience, the Polaris PAC™ Pool Automation Control was explicitly and uniquely designed for use with above-ground pool systems. As with the entire collection of Polaris above-ground equipment, it’s fashioned for simple installation with a plug-and-play setup to connect the pump — plus three additional items like a sanitizer system, lights, and a pool heater. Additionally, the system works with iAquaLink®, the highest-rated pool control app on the market, to allow for anytime, anywhere control.

Polaris is expanding into the above-ground market with a complete lineup of products including the industry’s first above-ground automation system,” says Mike McDowell,  Director of Product Marketing for New Business Development. “These innovations allow us to provide consumers with the premium performance that our products are known for.”

Pool professionals are encouraged to contact their local Fluidra representative for information on the Polaris above-ground equipment line-up.

About Polaris

An industry-leading manufacturer of pool equipment and cleaners, Polaris has been the top-selling pool cleaner brand in the world for nearly 50 years and boasts an impressive lineup of automatic pressure-side, suction-side and robotic pool cleaners. The company’s user-focused approach continually delivers innovative technologies to create more simple, valuable and trusted experiences with pool operation and maintenance —enhancing enjoyment of pool ownership.

About Fluidra

Fluidra is a publicly listed company focused on developing innovative products, services and IoT solutions for the residential and commercial pool markets, globally. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy®, Polaris®, and Zodiac®. To learn more about Fluidra, visit fluidrausa.com or call 800-822-7933.

 

SOURCE Fluidra

