AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

PlayUp Limited Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

SYDNEY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — PlayUp Limited (“PlayUp“), a leading, sports betting and iGaming technology company, today announced that it is working through completion of the certification process by GLI and, therefore, is closing in on approval to launch its proprietary Betting, Entertainment and Sports Technology Platform (“BEST“) in the United States markets.

(PRNewsfoto/PlayUp)

As a next generation entertainment and technology company offering online sports betting and iGaming in the United States and online betting, Daily Fantasy Sports and eSports throughout Australia, PlayUp has developed BEST to be a highly scalable and robust online betting platform that provides an integrated product experience. The BEST platform will allow users to have a single account, single wallet and single app in the United States or Australia to make bets across all supported betting products. All BEST intellectual property is self-developed and owned by PlayUp. 

PlayUp is already live in the United States (New Jersey and Colorado with sports betting and across more than 25 States with Slots+) and has positioned itself for growth by capitalizing on its experience as an Australian operator since 2017 and having strong market access in the United States (11 online sports betting and/or iGaming market access agreements across 8 states). PlayUp has also assembled an experienced in-house risk management team that trades all United States and Australian sports, as well as racing.

Additionally, PlayUp’s Board of Directors has initiated a process to evaluate strategic alternatives. As part of this process, PlayUp intends to consider a full range of alternatives, including strategic partnerships, a sale of the company or other possible transactions. Innovation Capital, LLC has been retained as its exclusive financial advisor to assist with the strategic review process.

About PlayUp Limited

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting. We develop innovative betting technologies in-house to power our brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

SOURCE PlayUp Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.