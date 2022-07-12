AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tradewind Finance Boosts Facility Line to USD 10 Million for Pakistani Clothing Manufacturer

PRNewswire July 12, 2022

DUBAI, UAE, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Tradewind Finance’s facility for a manufacturer of clothing basics based in Pakistan has increased tenfold in the last few months. After receiving USD 1 million in initial funding, the client, who sells to brands like Amazon, now enjoys a revolving facility worth USD 10 million.

Tradewind Finance Logo

Unlike traditional bank loans, which rely on the client’s balance sheet and their ability to borrow, Tradewind offers practical, non-recourse trade-based facility lines that grow along with the company’s sales and required order volume. The Tradewind team was able to respond immediately to the customer’s needs, increasing the customer’s credit line to facilitate the growing order volume.

“Scalable funding is a strategic tool available to our clients who are growing rapidly in their businesses. With a more expansive facility line, Tradewind’s client was able to enter new markets smoothly and securely,” notes Soheil Zali, Regional Commercial Director and Board of Director at Tradewind Middle East Limited.

Due to the funding, the client was able to continue offering extended payment terms to their customers, mostly located in Europe and the U.S. Having the ability to offer flexible payment schedules and serve larger orders quickly helped strengthen the client’s position in the apparel sourcing market.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Iceland, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world’s exporters and importers.

Contact:

Tradewind Finance
[email protected]
https://www.tradewindfinance.com/

 

SOURCE Tradewind Finance

